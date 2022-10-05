ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees

At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧Clear anti-Kelly sentiment expressed in Great Bend with GOP bus tour

As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate

From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Health
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood Chamber Of Commerce seeking new director

Chamber of commerce directors serve an essential role in the sustainability of small towns throughout Central Kansas. And now Ellinwood is looking for that person. With the departure of former director Jordan Waite at the end of August, the Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce is looking for an energetic someone to fill her shoes.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Fall programming in full swing

Happy Fall! The past few mornings my bike commute has been so enjoyable. The cool crisp air reminds us that fall is here. In our world of Extension, October signals the beginning of a new program year. It is the perfect time to enroll kids in 4-H for the first time or re-enroll members through the online process.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Turf, track overhaul approved at Hoisington High School

The Cardinal athletes have outrun the turf and track and Elton Brown Field and Bill Kimble Track outside Hoisington High School. Sort of. The turf installed 13 years ago actually outlived its warranty by half a decade, but the facilities are in dire need of an upgrade. The USD 431 Board of Education took action at Monday's meeting, approving a $1.597 million replacement of both the turf and track.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned police officer finishes training

The Larned Police Department announced that Officer Jeremiah Slattery has successfully completed his law enforcement training with the 299th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Sept. 30. Officer Slattery underwent 14 weeks of training at KLETC. Officer Slattery is married with a child and has...
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Groundbreaking for Hays microfactory set for next week

Grow Hays Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Grow Hays MicroFactory at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ninth and Commerce Parkway in Hays. Lt. Gov. David Toland and local representatives will be in attendance. “The Grow Hays MicroFactory will be an incubator for small and startup manufacturing companies" said...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Traditions combine for event-filled weekend in Hays

Beginning Friday, three of Hays’ most beloved annual traditions will combine into one busy Hays weekend. Hays High homecoming festivities began on Monday and will culminate with Hays High football facing Dodge City at 7 p.m. Friday on Fort Hays State University’s Lewis Field. FHSU homecoming activities are...
HAYS, KS
