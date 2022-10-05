Read full article on original website
Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees
At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
🎤City Edition: Great Bend Fire Dept. staff
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Mike Hesher and members from the Great Bend Fire Department that aired Oct. 5, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎧Clear anti-Kelly sentiment expressed in Great Bend with GOP bus tour
As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate
From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
Let the projects begin; Great Bend’s ‘quality of life’ plan approved
The Great Bend City Council officially approved the Quality of Life Capital Improvement Plan this week, and now the city can get started on projects, some as early as this year. The .15% sales tax increase approved last November began receiving collections this past summer. Great Bend projected to receive...
Reno Co. courthouse repairs finishing, scaffolding coming down soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harlan Depew with Reno County said the work on the courthouse dome is substantially complete. "There were four scopes of work happening simultaneously," according to Depew. Window restoration is 98% complete, earthquake repairs are 98% complete. The change order to replace the roof substrate on the...
Cleaner streets: Great Bend to purchase new street sweeper
The City of Great Bend is anticipating cleaner streets next year when a new street sweeper will arrive for the Public Works department. The Great Bend City Council approved a 48-month, 3%-interest lease purchase agreement with First Kansas Bank for the purchase of a street sweeper for $281,105.49. Public Works...
Ellinwood Chamber Of Commerce seeking new director
Chamber of commerce directors serve an essential role in the sustainability of small towns throughout Central Kansas. And now Ellinwood is looking for that person. With the departure of former director Jordan Waite at the end of August, the Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce is looking for an energetic someone to fill her shoes.
4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
Sonic Locations in Hutchinson, McPherson and Newton Fined for Child Labor Law Violations
NEWTON, Kan. – The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined the Newton-based operator of 17 Kansas Sonic locations nearly $42,000 for violations of child labor laws. BBR Investments LLC was cited for permitting 14 and 15 year old’s at their locations on East 4th...
Overgrown vegetation questioned at demolished Wendy’s in Great Bend
During Monday’s meeting, Great Bend City Council member Kevyn Soupiset asked Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer if city crews could take a look at the property at 3519 10th Street. Soupiset said weeds were getting tall and trash was starting to collect on the property. The land in question...
KRUG: Fall programming in full swing
Happy Fall! The past few mornings my bike commute has been so enjoyable. The cool crisp air reminds us that fall is here. In our world of Extension, October signals the beginning of a new program year. It is the perfect time to enroll kids in 4-H for the first time or re-enroll members through the online process.
Turf, track overhaul approved at Hoisington High School
The Cardinal athletes have outrun the turf and track and Elton Brown Field and Bill Kimble Track outside Hoisington High School. Sort of. The turf installed 13 years ago actually outlived its warranty by half a decade, but the facilities are in dire need of an upgrade. The USD 431 Board of Education took action at Monday's meeting, approving a $1.597 million replacement of both the turf and track.
Great Bend's Tory Marie Blew to be honored Friday at FHSU
Six Fort Hays State University alumni will be honored on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Alumni and Friends Awards Banquet during Homecoming. One of those six is Great Bend's Tory Marie Blew. Blew received the 2022 Young Alumni Award. From Fort Hays State... Tory Marie (Arnberger) Blew, a Great Bend...
Barton to host ribbon cutting for plumbing, carpentry and welding shop
Barton Community College will celebrate the completion of the carpentry, plumbing and welding shop in conjunction with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 in rooms T173-174. There will be brief comments, light refreshments and tours of the facility. Executive Director of...
🎥 Two arrested in separate high-speed pursuits in Barton County
Area law enforcement officers were busy over the weekend with a pair of high-speed pursuits that ended in arrests. Friday evening, 30-year-old Nathan Hillegeist was arrested outside Great Bend after an incident in Hoisington, according to Hoisington Chief of Police Kenton Doze. "Officers responded to the possibility of a domestic,"...
Larned police officer finishes training
The Larned Police Department announced that Officer Jeremiah Slattery has successfully completed his law enforcement training with the 299th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Sept. 30. Officer Slattery underwent 14 weeks of training at KLETC. Officer Slattery is married with a child and has...
🎙 Groundbreaking for Hays microfactory set for next week
Grow Hays Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Grow Hays MicroFactory at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ninth and Commerce Parkway in Hays. Lt. Gov. David Toland and local representatives will be in attendance. “The Grow Hays MicroFactory will be an incubator for small and startup manufacturing companies" said...
Report of photos taken of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
🎙 Traditions combine for event-filled weekend in Hays
Beginning Friday, three of Hays’ most beloved annual traditions will combine into one busy Hays weekend. Hays High homecoming festivities began on Monday and will culminate with Hays High football facing Dodge City at 7 p.m. Friday on Fort Hays State University’s Lewis Field. FHSU homecoming activities are...
