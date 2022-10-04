ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas cyclist crosses a new finish line while recovering from crash

By Haven Hughes
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A cyclist is still recovering after being injured in a popular bike race in Little Rock.

The Texas native made her way to the Capital City for the Big Dam Bridge 100 Ride. She didn’t get to cross the finish line due to a bicycle crash, where she sustained multiple injuries.

Linda Middleton is crossing her very own finish line as she is now able to rehabilitate and strengthen her body to how it was before.

Middleton said she doesn’t remember the crash but was told a bicycle went in front of her, and her front tire hit the bicycle and caused the crash.

“I have fractured ribs, fractured vertebrae, fractured scapula, bilateral pelvic fracture, and a missing tooth,” Middleton stated regarding her injuries.

Middleton is currently at Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute and is undergoing intensive occupational therapy.

Middleton says she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to go back home to Texas but knows she can’t wait to get back on her bicycle and will be back in Arkansas next year to finish what she started.

