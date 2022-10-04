Read full article on original website
Putnam kickoff returns doom Eagles, 26-13
Putnam scored on a kickoff return to end the first half and another to begin the second to spoil Hood River Valley’s homecoming football game Friday at Henderson Stadium. The unbeaten Kingsmen (6-0) were outgained by HRV (2-4) but used the special team scores to ground out a, 26-13, 5A Special District 1 win.
TDHS seeks volunteer mentors for ASPIRE
The Dalles High School (TDHS) ASPIRE program is seeking community volunteers to mentor TDHS students as they navigate their post-graduation plans. ASPIRE, which stands for Access to Student Assistance Programs In Reach of Everyone, is a state funded mentoring program that provides Oregon students with resources and support in their post-secondary plans, whatever they may be.
Cemetery Tales 2022 streaming now
The History Museum of Hood River County is now streaming Cemetery Tales 2022. Cemetery Takes 2022 is available to stream online at any time through Oct. 9. Tickets for video on demand are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66830, or on the museum’s website at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. This year’s production, a documentary-style video...
