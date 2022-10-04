Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester tree planting event planned on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Parks and Rec is partnering with RNeighbors and hosting a tree planting event on Saturday. It is a volunteer opportunity for anyone who is interested in planting trees in the neighborhood near Prairie Crossing Park. The event is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m....
KAAL-TV
Pickleball open house aims to generate local interest
(ABC 6 News) – As the weather gets colder many outdoor activities begin moving indoors. But in years past for pickleball players in Rochester that meant they had to put away their rackets until spring. But not anymore. Chip Shots in northeast Rochester has built three pickleball courts to...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
medcitybeat.com
Selling nostalgia: Rochester businesses bring low-res comfort into a high-res world
In the Rochester of not so long ago, pop culture nostalgia hits had to be collected piecemeal — through toy baggies at Savers, album bins at Salvation Army, VHS pits at Goodwill, and clothing racks at all three. Today, entrepreneurial collectors provide the city with curated nostalgic immersion. From...
KAAL-TV
Roller Disco skates into downtown Rochester this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Roller Disco is back for another year. The event will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The second annual event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), will be held at a new location this year, on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South within the roadway. Last year, the inaugural event was held in Peace Plaza.
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
KAAL-TV
Rochester community discusses growing food insecurity issue in southeast Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community learned more about the growing concern of food insecurity in our area at the Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday night. Channel One Regional Food Bank says the church is an important partner. Zumbro Lutheran Church has the “Open Table” food truck, also known as the burrito truck, in town that goes to mobile homes and apartment buildings on the south side of Rochester.
KAAL-TV
Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
Hmong farmers purchase farmland for first time in U.S. history
VERMILLION, Minn. — For years, Hmong farmers have been renting land off of Highway 52 in Vermillion Township to produce a variety of crops. Now though, a group has come together to purchase 155 acres of farmland. The Hmong American Farmers Association says this is a first... not just in Minnesota... but nationwide.
KAAL-TV
Last phase of construction for Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project starts Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Construction work on the last phase of Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project will begin on Monday. The work will close 1st Ave. SW from Center St. W to south of Peace Plaza. The closure is expected to last through October 28.
KAAL-TV
University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building
(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
KAAL-TV
The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month
A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities. The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20. The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.
KAAL-TV
New bench outside Rochester City Hall dedicated to former city council member
(ABC 6 News) – For over a decade, Denny Hanson helped shape the Med City and serve its people as a city council member. When he passed away in 2012, the city dedicated a bench in his name in Peace Plaza. Ten years later, that bench was damaged and...
Shop ‘Til You Drop at this Week’s Rummage-O-Rama in Owatonna
The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are holding their annual Rummage-O-Rama this Friday and Saturday in Owatonna at the Izaak Walton Reding Building located at 1546 Southwest 58th Street (about 4 miles south of Hy-Vee on County Road 45, 1/2 mile west). Prepare to shop 'til you drop this...
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
