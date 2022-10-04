ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Island, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rochester tree planting event planned on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Parks and Rec is partnering with RNeighbors and hosting a tree planting event on Saturday. It is a volunteer opportunity for anyone who is interested in planting trees in the neighborhood near Prairie Crossing Park. The event is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Pickleball open house aims to generate local interest

(ABC 6 News) – As the weather gets colder many outdoor activities begin moving indoors. But in years past for pickleball players in Rochester that meant they had to put away their rackets until spring. But not anymore. Chip Shots in northeast Rochester has built three pickleball courts to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Pine Island, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Pine Island, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
KAAL-TV

Roller Disco skates into downtown Rochester this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Roller Disco is back for another year. The event will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The second annual event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), will be held at a new location this year, on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South within the roadway. Last year, the inaugural event was held in Peace Plaza.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester community discusses growing food insecurity issue in southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community learned more about the growing concern of food insecurity in our area at the Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday night. Channel One Regional Food Bank says the church is an important partner. Zumbro Lutheran Church has the “Open Table” food truck, also known as the burrito truck, in town that goes to mobile homes and apartment buildings on the south side of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
KAAL-TV

Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Hmong farmers purchase farmland for first time in U.S. history

VERMILLION, Minn. — For years, Hmong farmers have been renting land off of Highway 52 in Vermillion Township to produce a variety of crops. Now though, a group has come together to purchase 155 acres of farmland. The Hmong American Farmers Association says this is a first... not just in Minnesota... but nationwide.
VERMILLION, MN
KAAL-TV

University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building

(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Solid Waste#New Grass#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Abc#South X#Minnesota Brewing Co
KAAL-TV

The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson

(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
KASSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sasquatch 107.7

Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
PINE ISLAND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy