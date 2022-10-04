(ABC 6 News) – Roller Disco is back for another year. The event will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The second annual event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), will be held at a new location this year, on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South within the roadway. Last year, the inaugural event was held in Peace Plaza.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO