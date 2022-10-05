ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Damarius Owens Sets Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball will have one of its priority targets in the 2024 class on campus in the near future. Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens will take an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Owens will join guard Elijah Moore as official visitors that ...
SYRACUSE, NY

