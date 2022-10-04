Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON MAN TWICE CONVICTED FOR INVOLVEMENT IN SHOOTINGS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGAL FIREARM POSSESSION
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford man with previous felony convictions for his involvement in two Medford area shootings was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found by police in possession of a firearm. Hunter Talon Marlow, 26, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised...
KDRV
Grants Pass animal abuse suspect arrested
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Joseph LaRue, the suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals made his first court appearance today. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. LaRue had been on the run since Sept....
KXL
Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
KDRV
Arraignment for Grants Pass animal abuse suspect canceled
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business, Pawsitive K9 Solutions and at his residence, was originally scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Monday. However, per his attorney’s request, the arraignment was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.
kptv.com
Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after chasing and crashing into a car with three women inside, then hiding in a nearby house, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a crash at about 6:12 p.m. on Southwest Greenwood...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
KTVL
Fatal Accident on I-5 Near Border
Jackson County, ORE. — On Wednesday, October 5th, at about 3:56 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 2. A preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by 22-year-old Nathan Dickinson of San Jose, California, left...
KTVL
Siskiyou County man fatally struck by pickup while reportedly lying in road
FORT JONES — A man was killed in Siskiyou County during the early hours of Oct. 5 when two men in a pickup accidentally drove over him. California Highway Patrol reported that Michael K. Bailey was lying in or around Mill Creek Road south of Greenhorn Road when Charles T. Burgess and John A. Jackson of Yreka were traveling toward Greenhorn Road around 3:15 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Man hit and killed in crash near Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a car near Yreka early Wednesday morning. According to CHP, Fairchild Medical Center notified law enforcement of a potentially major injury vehicle crash that took place on Mill Creek Road, south of Greenhorn Rd. The Medical Center confirmed that...
KTVL
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
KDRV
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
krcrtv.com
Medford police kill bear near school
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
Mount Shasta Herald
Proposed Yreka swim park gets one last debate, before council votes to return $8.5M state grant
The chapter on the much-discussed aquatic complex planned for a site near the YMCA in Yreka is closed. The City Council took formal action Tuesday to return an $8.5 million state grant intended to help fund the pool and park project. The vote was 3-1-1. Councilwoman Joan Smith Freeman, one of the project’s strongest advocates, voted against the move, saying, “I just think we need to discuss this a little more. I think we need to exhaust all means for funding.”
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KTVL
MISSING: 21-year-old woman last seen in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Amaya was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area. She was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to be alone and walked away from their camp.
Herald and News
Main Street Conference starts Wednesday in Klamath Falls
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) is hosting the Oregon Main Street Conference this week, an organization which aims to improve and sustain commercial districts in towns across the state. This year, the theme is “Engage, Inspire, Empower,” which “reflects the goals” of the Oregon Main Street organizations.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
