The chapter on the much-discussed aquatic complex planned for a site near the YMCA in Yreka is closed. The City Council took formal action Tuesday to return an $8.5 million state grant intended to help fund the pool and park project. The vote was 3-1-1. Councilwoman Joan Smith Freeman, one of the project’s strongest advocates, voted against the move, saying, “I just think we need to discuss this a little more. I think we need to exhaust all means for funding.”

YREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO