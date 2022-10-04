As a Chiefs fan born in 1996, my perspective of the Kansas City Chiefs’ and Las Vegas Raiders’ storied rivalry is unique. My first ever Arrowhead experience was Raiders week in November of 2006. Larry Johnson had a huge game, and Trent Green led the offense on a 50-yard touchdown drive with under five minutes to play. Eddie Kennison and Samie Parker hauled in receptions for big chunks on the go-ahead scoring drive, but it was safety Jarrad Page who stole the spotlight. He slipped under a Randy Moss curl route at the goal line, reeled in an interception with 30 seconds left on the clock, and sealed up a victory for the Chiefs.

