thecomeback.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
3 advantages NY Jets have over Miami Dolphins
Where the New York Jets can exploit the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets (2-2) are preparing for a massive October meeting with the rival Miami Dolphins (3-1). It’s New York’s first divisional game of the season, and it comes at a time when the upstart Dolphins are particularly vulnerable. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game and many other key starters are on Miami’s injury report as of Wednesday.
Todd Bowles Expected To Coach Sunday: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was not present for this Wednesday's practice. It was announced that Bowles missed Wednesday's practice for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin ran today's session. Despite missing practice, Bowles is expected to return to the Buccaneers later today. He'll be present for...
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce shares when he knew Patrick Mahomes was special, current state of the Chiefs and more
There aren't many current NFL players who are considered locks for future enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' seven-time Pro Bowl tight end, is one of those players. A former quarterback in high school, the Westlake, Ohio, native has become one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history. His play has helped the Chiefs reach a dynastic level of success over the past decade.
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
Travis Kelce Talks Retirement, a New Venture With His Brother, His Mount Rushmore of Tight Ends, and More (Exclusive)
Travis Kelce spoke with Sportscasting on a variety of topics. The post Travis Kelce Talks Retirement, a New Venture With His Brother, His Mount Rushmore of Tight Ends, and More (Exclusive) appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor
Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
Thursday Thoughts: The Andy Reid-era Chiefs own the Raiders
As a Chiefs fan born in 1996, my perspective of the Kansas City Chiefs’ and Las Vegas Raiders’ storied rivalry is unique. My first ever Arrowhead experience was Raiders week in November of 2006. Larry Johnson had a huge game, and Trent Green led the offense on a 50-yard touchdown drive with under five minutes to play. Eddie Kennison and Samie Parker hauled in receptions for big chunks on the go-ahead scoring drive, but it was safety Jarrad Page who stole the spotlight. He slipped under a Randy Moss curl route at the goal line, reeled in an interception with 30 seconds left on the clock, and sealed up a victory for the Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL
Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
NBC Sports
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
NBC Sports
Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams
From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
Don’t look now, but we have an AFC East between two hopeful teams as the Miami Dolphins battle it out with the New York Jets for bragging rights. Join us for another edition of our NFL odds series, where our Dolphins-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed. After a...
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Maxx Williams
The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata “dodged a bullet” with shoulder injury, could play Sunday
When Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went for tests after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, he was preparing to hear worse news than doctors delivered this week. Mailata told reporters on Thursday that he thought the injury was a serious one after his...
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
