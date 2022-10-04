Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Police hosting scam protection program Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department will host a program on Friday to show how people can protect themselves from scams and fraud. The event is free and will held at Edgewater Bay Pavilion, 1940 Edgewater Drive, at 10:00 a.m. Marty Fleischhacker, Senior Financial Fraud Ombudsman...
KAAL-TV
Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz discusses fentanyl crisis
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz was in Rochester Wednesday meeting with area legislators and law enforcement to discuss the fight against fentanyl and prosecuting drug crimes. Schultz is not a criminal law attorney, he worked as a private sector attorney and specialized in business...
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester community discusses growing food insecurity issue in southeast Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community learned more about the growing concern of food insecurity in our area at the Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday night. Channel One Regional Food Bank says the church is an important partner. Zumbro Lutheran Church has the “Open Table” food truck, also known as the burrito truck, in town that goes to mobile homes and apartment buildings on the south side of Rochester.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
KAAL-TV
Rochester tree planting event planned on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Parks and Rec is partnering with RNeighbors and hosting a tree planting event on Saturday. It is a volunteer opportunity for anyone who is interested in planting trees in the neighborhood near Prairie Crossing Park. The event is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m....
ktoe.com
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
KAAL-TV
Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
KAAL-TV
Deputies honored as part of fall awards ceremony
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office held its fall awards ceremony Thursday evening to recognize deputies for their service. It was a packed house at the Woodlake meeting center where numerous officers and their families gathered here to share this special moment. More than 40...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
KAAL-TV
Pickleball open house aims to generate local interest
(ABC 6 News) – As the weather gets colder many outdoor activities begin moving indoors. But in years past for pickleball players in Rochester that meant they had to put away their rackets until spring. But not anymore. Chip Shots in northeast Rochester has built three pickleball courts to...
KAAL-TV
University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building
(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
Hmong farmers purchase farmland for first time in U.S. history
VERMILLION, Minn. — For years, Hmong farmers have been renting land off of Highway 52 in Vermillion Township to produce a variety of crops. Now though, a group has come together to purchase 155 acres of farmland. The Hmong American Farmers Association says this is a first... not just in Minnesota... but nationwide.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
KAAL-TV
Authorities still investigating death of Worth Co. woman found in Shell Rock River
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Friday into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Melissa Jo Olson, of Northwood, IA in rural Worth Co. was found dead near 390th St. and Raven Ave.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
KAAL-TV
Last phase of construction for Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project starts Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Construction work on the last phase of Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project will begin on Monday. The work will close 1st Ave. SW from Center St. W to south of Peace Plaza. The closure is expected to last through October 28.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
