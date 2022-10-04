Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s rugby to face Texas State at home
The Texas A&M women’s rugby team will host Texas State University at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Penberthy Field. The team is 3-0 coming off of a 31-12 victory against Texas Tech at home last weekend. The team started the season off with a 41-5 win against the University of Texas, which was exciting for the coach and players, including a sizable number of new recruits on the program roster.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie men’s golf comes out on top at Blessings Invitational
The Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues both set tournament records at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Finishing with the second lowest score in the history of the tournament, the maroon and white shot 11-under par at the over 7,900 yard, par-72 Blessings Golf Club. The team claimed victory by 20 strokes, which is the largest winning margin by seven shots in the tournament’s history. A&M coach Brain Kortan has helped the team secure two first place finishes so far this season with the win at the Oct. 3-5 tournament.
Battalion Texas AM
Max Johnson likely to miss season with a broken hand
According to a tweet from ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons, sources have shared that Texas A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand that could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season. Johnson suffered the injury to his left hand in the fourth...
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M volleyball prepares for SEC battle against Mississippi State
Texas A&M’s volleyball team looks to bounce back from its failed comeback attempt against Georgia last week and defeat Mississippi State in a two-game series on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, at Reed Arena. With an overall season record of 10-6 and a conference record of 2-3,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battalion Texas AM
A&M offense looks to continue production, momentum versus top-ranked Tide
While the Texas A&M football team’s defense, or lack thereof, garnered most of the attention after a 42-24 drubbing to Mississippi State last week, the Aggies’ offense quietly had one of its better showings of the season versus the Bulldogs. The unit scored its second-most points of the...
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M soccer searches for first SEC win against LSU on Thursday
Sitting at 6-5-2 overall, the Texas A&M soccer team is still searching for its first conference win. The Aggies, who sit at 0-4 in SEC play, host unranked Louisiana State on Thursday, Oct. 6. After a 1-0 loss against Arkansas on Sept. 29, the Aggies outlasted Rice 1-0 on Sunday,...
Battalion Texas AM
Yoga at Lake Walk
On Saturday, Oct. 1, a community of yoga enthusiasts of all experiences gathered around Lake Walk to enjoy an hour-long outdoor session of stretches to warm up the body and mind. Every Saturday, Lake Walk holds its weekly community yoga. According to its website, the emerging hub is designed to...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M pioneers quantum microscopy technology
Texas A&M scientists are using cutting-edge physics to create real life medical breakthroughs. Professor of physics and biomedical engineering, Vladislav Yakovlev, Ph.D., and professor of physics and biological and agricultural engineering, Girish Agarwal, Ph.D., FRS, at A&M, along with Tian Li, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, recently developed a new type of microscope that takes advantage of quantum physics in order to dramatically increase the resolution of images the microscope takes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Battalion Texas AM
Student Senate confirms recently elected senators, passes The Fate of the Gates bill
The 75th Session of the Texas A&M Student Senate met on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 5, to swear in the recently elected student senators. The Student Government Association, or SGA, university committee members were confirmed by the Senate. During the open forum, management senior Yovanka Gonzalez and public service...
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
Comments / 0