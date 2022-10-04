ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Women’s rugby to face Texas State at home

The Texas A&M women’s rugby team will host Texas State University at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Penberthy Field. The team is 3-0 coming off of a 31-12 victory against Texas Tech at home last weekend. The team started the season off with a 41-5 win against the University of Texas, which was exciting for the coach and players, including a sizable number of new recruits on the program roster.
Aggie men’s golf comes out on top at Blessings Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues both set tournament records at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Finishing with the second lowest score in the history of the tournament, the maroon and white shot 11-under par at the over 7,900 yard, par-72 Blessings Golf Club. The team claimed victory by 20 strokes, which is the largest winning margin by seven shots in the tournament’s history. A&M coach Brain Kortan has helped the team secure two first place finishes so far this season with the win at the Oct. 3-5 tournament.
Max Johnson likely to miss season with a broken hand

According to a tweet from ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons, sources have shared that Texas A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand that could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season. Johnson suffered the injury to his left hand in the fourth...
Yoga at Lake Walk

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a community of yoga enthusiasts of all experiences gathered around Lake Walk to enjoy an hour-long outdoor session of stretches to warm up the body and mind. Every Saturday, Lake Walk holds its weekly community yoga. According to its website, the emerging hub is designed to...
A&M pioneers quantum microscopy technology

Texas A&M scientists are using cutting-edge physics to create real life medical breakthroughs. Professor of physics and biomedical engineering, Vladislav Yakovlev, Ph.D., and professor of physics and biological and agricultural engineering, Girish Agarwal, Ph.D., FRS, at A&M, along with Tian Li, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, recently developed a new type of microscope that takes advantage of quantum physics in order to dramatically increase the resolution of images the microscope takes.
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification

Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
