Attalla, AL

From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs

By Laura Laughead
 3 days ago

ATTALLA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child.

“You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded by woods, and there’s literally no street lights. It feels very secluded,” said Ashley Dailey, overseer of Nomad’s Land.

Nomad’s Land is a community located on 40 acres of forest land, boasting nine different Airbnbs that are anything but your regular rentals.

“I love it. I feel like this is the most beautiful place on Earth,” Dailey said.

One of their most popular stays is a school bus turned Airbnb, which features a king-sized bed and a second-story reading nook.

“[The bus] actually still runs, it has the keys in it. If you wanted to crank it up and drive it off, you could. Please don’t, but you could,” Dailey said laughing.

The community also offers a “Mystery Machine” inspired van and a real train caboose used in the TV show “Petticoat Junction.” Another hit is their “Hobbit House,” straight from the Shire. Think “Lord of the Rings” but with wifi access.

“[Visitors] are just looking for something different,” Dailey said.

Rest assured, all rentals have bathrooms, but you will have to trek outside to access them.

Nomad’s Land has been around for 12 years. It started as a ministry and refuge by its original owners and has now expanded to bring that same peace to all who pass through.

Prices range from $30 to $175 a night.

“I love just the peace and the stillness, and just enjoying my kids, enjoying nature, and enjoying the moment. That’s what I hope people get out of it is just time to really be still, focus on the people that they’re with, and the ones that they love, and just feel refreshed,” Dailey said.

You can book your stay on AirBnb’s website.

