The Color of Money
I voted for Prop. 64 six years ago because, as an environmental lawyer for 35 years, I wanted the devastating impacts of illegal cannabis grows curtailed. These included excess water consumption, pesticide use, degradation of water quality, odor, and, in the Coastal Zone, conflicts with visitor-serving uses, beach access, and public recreation. Keeping our public beaches available for the public first and foremost has always been the primary driver of the Coastal Act, and this state policy is now specifically recognized as an environmental justice issue.
Highway 101 Construction Gets a $75 Million Loan
The work ongoing between Summerland and Carpinteria on Highway 101 got a $75 million transfusion from the U.S. Department of Transportation in the form of an innovative loan. Awarded on October 5, the loan targets 7.5 miles of carpool lanes along the highway, which is a portion of the major reconstruction work to add a third lane from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria since 2019.
Cannabis Retail Gives Santa Claus Lane a Bright Future
As expected, Dr. Steve Kent, and his wife, wealthy medical doctors both, have appealed the County Planning Commission’s approval of the Roots Carpinteria retail cannabis store proposed at 3823 Santa Claus Lane. The appellants are the same property owners who succeeded in deporting Santa Claus to Oxnard away from his famous perch atop their building on Santa Claus Lane. They complained that Santa’s presence was “incompatible” with their business plans. Apparently there’s a lot that is incompatible with their private business interests.
Carpinteria’s Big Choice: Al Clark, Gregg Carty, or Patrick O’Connor?
From left: Al Clark, Gregg Carty, and Patrick O’Connor | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz; Courtesy. For the first time in its history, Carpinteria voters will cast their ballots for City Council candidates who live within their districts, not for at-large nominees who live anywhere in the city, as they have in previous years.
Campaign Lawn Sign Theft Reported
The theft of lawn signs is a perennial problem that crops up during election season. Around midnight on Tuesday, three signs for Goleta school board candidate Bert Haley were stolen from a house along Cathedral Oaks Road. The home, however, belongs to Bert Haley, and he reported the theft to the Sheriff’s Office the next day.
Charmed by San Roque
Q: Marsha, I recently moved to Santa Barbara, and my wife and I are looking to purchase a home in the city. The one area we keep going back to is San Roque. It is so charming and different from other locations. What can you tell us about San Roque?
The Home Page | October Feels & Open Houses
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 2, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Ready for an inside scoop? If you were starting to think that there isn’t anything affordable for sale...
COVID Numbers Are Down, Bringing a New Normal to Santa Barbara
The good news is that the numbers of COVID tests, positive cases, and people hospitalized are dropping throughout Santa Barbara County. By statewide standards, the county qualifies in the “low” tier. Accordingly, restrictions are being relaxed and more signs of a return to a time before COVID are beginning to appear. For example, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has reinstated visitation at the county jail. And after a 30-month hiatus, the 560 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community have announced that they will resume their door-knocking efforts to spread the word within Santa Barbara city limits, adding that they supported the wearing of masks and vaccinations throughout the COVID pandemic, as it reflected the sacredness with which they regard life and the love they have for their neighbors. In the meantime, county supervisors voted to spend an additional $30,000 on a public information contract to keep the county website and dashboard with COVID factoids operating.
Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow 2022: A Closer Look
Santa Barbara photographer Richard Garnica shared some photos from the 2022 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow held on October 1-2 in Santa Ynez. According to the Santa Ynez Chumash website, “over 300 Native American dancers and singers representing many of the tribes from Canada and the United States, attend annually to participate socially and competitively.” Of the event, Garnica said it was “beautiful to see so many tribes coming together, sharing culture with each other and all of us who had the the honor to attend.”
Society Matters | Hillside House Reveals 168 Unit Mixed-Use Housing Project at Garden Party
On September 25, Hillside House (HH) hosted a garden party friend-raiser to introduce the nonprofit, which is a residential facility for 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), to more community members and to share more details about its plan for a 168-unit integrated, mixed-abilities development on its property.
Poodle | Can State Street Pianos Bring Rain to Santa Barbara?
TICKLED IVORIES: The painted pianos are back. For more than 10 years now, they magically appear on State Street around this time, usually but not always near busy intersections. They offer portals in invisible storms, an invitation for a musical dalliance, even for those who don’t play. Maybe especially for those of us who don’t play. If we’re lucky, these pianos — warbly of voice and never quite in tune — will be up for a couple of weeks. The sound of “Chopsticks,” Bartók, and Elton John will fill the air. Or maybe it will be a whole lot of random plinkety-plunk chasing each other across the keyboards like a cartoon cat chasing a cartoon mouse.
Sky, Shimmer, Shine, and Kenya
This darling 5-year-old Boxer is a sweet girl with a taste for adventure. Sky is a high-energy girl who would be happiest in an active home. She has lived with children before and seems to enjoy their company. Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption...
Trucks to Begin Oil Removal from Ellwood Onshore Oil and Gas Processing Facility
Since the California State Lands Commission assumed operation of Platform Holly and the Ellwood Onshore Oil and Gas Processing Facility (EOF) in 2017, the Commission has processed limited amounts of oil and gas from the Platform that is coming up from between casing strings (steel pipes in the wells) in order to manage pressure within the well. This limited stream of oil will continue until the wells on Holly have been completely plugged and abandoned. The oil and gas is treated at the EOF to remove the toxic hydrogen sulfide (H2S) from the gas stream and oil.
Chance Encounter on Beach Leads to $3 Million for Santa Barbara Coastal Research
This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. For marine ecologist Kyle Emery, it was just another day on the job. Surveying the beach and kelp forest at Arroyo Quemada with his trusty drone, he was conducting research at a Santa Barbara Coastal Long-Term Ecological Research (SBC LTER) site, where scientists regularly measure the productivity and condition of the giant kelp stands and the organisms that live among them.
Explore the Storefrontsof Stearns Wharf
Retailers, Restaurateurs, and Other Professionals Who Work Above the Water Every Day. Read all of the stories in our “Celebrating 150 Years of Stearns Wharf” cover here. Though millions visit each year, only a dozen establishments serve the crowds at Stearns Wharf. Here’s a brief introduction to them all, and an invitation to head out onto the planks to learn more about their shops, centers, and menus.
Celebrating 150 Years ofS.B.’s Stearns Wharf
Whether you venture there once a year with visiting friends or frequent its wooden walkways every day, Stearns Wharf serves as both the symbol and soul of Santa Barbara. It offers the most picturesque place to view back upon our city, providing new memories for countless tourists and locals every day, and yet it’s also central to the modern Santa Barbara we know and love — without Stearns Wharf, many of our buildings would not exist, nor would our still-thriving fishing culture and economically crucial hospitality scene.
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
2022 Best of Santa Barbara® Scavenger Hunt
Our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue is publishing October 20, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’re bringing back our family-friendly DIY adventure to celebrate the Winners & Runners Up of the 2022 Best Of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll – the Best of Santa Barbara® scavenger hunt!
Carl Perry Always Takes the Camera
A Santa Barbara resident since 2 years old, Carl Perry, who shot many of the photographs for this week’s cover story on Stearns Wharf, recalls one day during high school when the bioluminescence was so strong that he and some friends decided to jump off of the pier into the water. “Swimming around was cool, until the light started to glow from below us,” he explained. “There was a pair of seals darting around us. Mind-blowing, and a little scary. I’ll never forget it!”
Esteemed Scholar and Historian Daina Ramey Berry Joins UCSB
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. One quarter shy of an economics degree from UCLA, Daina Ramey Berry took a course that would change her academic trajectory — and shape her career. It was a class in African American history, a subject Berry knew...
