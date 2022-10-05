ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call

Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Greene County, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
WARSAW, MO
933kwto.com

Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer

A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KYTV

Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity. Investigators say the suspected shooter is a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Narcotics arrest in Laclede County

An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road. Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton on Wednesday around 3 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening to the back. Investigators say the suspected shooter and the victim...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield. In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

One Shot At Home On South Nettleton

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Teen dead after Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

