KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious fires behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Fire Protection District investigators say they do not know what has caused multiple fires behind the Southwest Missouri Humane Society in recent weeks. Firefighters have turned to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for answers. “There was no reason to believe that it was caused...
KMBC.com
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
933kwto.com
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
KYTV
Springfield man accused of forging ex-girlfriend’s signature to steal her home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Aden Harper, 41, faces more than 40 counts of forgery. Harper is accused of forging his ex-girlfriend’s signature to steal her home, which sits on North West Avenue in Springfield. Detectives say Harper used the deed to get money to pay a bail bond company for one of his previous arrests.
KYTV
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
933kwto.com
Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor issues ruling in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor says a Springfield police officer was justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on September 2 in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot near Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street. Joshua A. Michael, 37, of Springfield, Mo., died in the shooting.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
KYTV
Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity. Investigators say the suspected shooter is a...
myozarksonline.com
Narcotics arrest in Laclede County
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
KYTV
Police searching for a man charged in deadly Greene County DWI crash nearly a year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police are looking for Donald Pierce, Junior. He’s now charged with murder for a deadly crash last Halloween. Linda Ward, 72, was riding to church with her husband when police say Pierce hit their SUV head-on. The crash killed Ward and injured her husband. Toxicology...
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shots fired at Joplin Police
JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle […]
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road. Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle. The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton on Wednesday around 3 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening to the back. Investigators say the suspected shooter and the victim...
KYTV
Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield. In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.
KTTS
One Shot At Home On South Nettleton
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
KYTV
Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not...
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
