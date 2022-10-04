Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Tate Haughenbury
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn senior Tate Haughenbury can do it all. He is a dunking machine on the basketball court and he is the star quarterback in football, where he can beat you with his arm or his legs.
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery has a promise for fans as Iowa basketball prepares for 2022 season
Fran McCaffery’s team is coming off of 26-10 record last season. He’s promising a better defensive team this season per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. Iowa was towards the bottom of the B1G in points allowed on defense last season. The Hawkeyes allowed the 13th-most points per game in the B1G with 71.2 in 2021.
Iowa recruit seriously injured after hit by vehicle with family not expected to play basketball again
Ava Jones’ basketball career is almost certainly over. Jones, the earlier this summer, tore all four ligaments in both of her knees, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. "We all had a tough day yesterday," Bluder said, . "I doubt she will ever play...
KCRG.com
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
KCRG.com
Top ranked Xavier sweeps 12th ranked Dubuque Wahlert in straight sets
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The top ranked Xavier volleyball team swept No. 12 Dubuque Wahlert in straight sets Thursday evening. The Saints improved their record to 27-2 overall with the 3-0 win.
KCRG.com
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
KCRG.com
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I can call him ‘Bret’ now, but at the time he was Coach Bielema.”. In 2001, Bret Bielema was an assistant coach with the Hawkeyes, a young Brian Ferentz was starting his first fall camp, and it was not going well. “I...
KCRG.com
Hempstead’s Gehl and City High’s Washburn each finish first in MVC Super Meet
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a crowded scene at Seminole Valley when Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn and Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl beat the course records. The Little Hawk won with a time of 14:48. Miles Wilson came in second. “It was good, fast course. I...
KCRG.com
A crisp start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s and a clear sky. We’ll enjoy a crisp fall day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Lows tonight will only be slightly warmer than last night in the upper 30s with a mostly clear sky.
KCRG.com
Tipton students run their own coffee shop as part of unique curriculum
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Tipton High School is a student-run coffee shop that doubles as a different type of classroom. It’s a product of math skills, event planning, and of course food preparation and service. It’s Tipton’s Tiger Coffee House, an in-school business, open just on Friday mornings, with students running the shop.
kdat.com
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
KCRG.com
A delicious soup recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares her favorite soup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Works well for people who say they don’t like soup. This soup also freezes really well and can be meal prepped in advance. You can even freeze in single serve portions. A...
KCRG.com
Colder Conditions on the Way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes continue to move our way on schedule as a cold front approaches. The strong northwest wind takes over through the day. This means we will see temperatures fall during the afternoon and evening. Highs fall into the 50s by Friday with lows dropping into the upper 20s on Saturday. Dry conditions return as well that continue through the weekend. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Veterans and ROTC students meet with lawmakers to discuss challenges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans and ROTC members had the chance to speak with lawmakers Thursday to discuss the challenges they face and what those elected officials were doing about it. Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke to the dozens of service members at the University of Dubuque.
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
KCRG.com
Some early fog, cold front arrives this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog early this morning on the way to school and work. We are watching a cold front making steady progress our way and there’s a good chance we’ll hit our highs around lunchtime. This afternoon, clouds will build, wind will pick up and the temperatures will slowly fall. Look for lows tonight into the 30s. Tomorrow, highs will stay in the 50s with a hard freeze likely tomorrow night as lows fall to the mid-upper 20s. Our weekend looks good overall with highs into the lower 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.
Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs
After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
