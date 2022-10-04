ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Tate Haughenbury

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn senior Tate Haughenbury can do it all. He is a dunking machine on the basketball court and he is the star quarterback in football, where he can beat you with his arm or his legs.
TROY MILLS, IA
Coralville, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll

With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

A crisp start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s and a clear sky. We’ll enjoy a crisp fall day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Lows tonight will only be slightly warmer than last night in the upper 30s with a mostly clear sky.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Tipton students run their own coffee shop as part of unique curriculum

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Tipton High School is a student-run coffee shop that doubles as a different type of classroom. It’s a product of math skills, event planning, and of course food preparation and service. It’s Tipton’s Tiger Coffee House, an in-school business, open just on Friday mornings, with students running the shop.
TIPTON, IA
kdat.com

Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City

America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Colder Conditions on the Way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes continue to move our way on schedule as a cold front approaches. The strong northwest wind takes over through the day. This means we will see temperatures fall during the afternoon and evening. Highs fall into the 50s by Friday with lows dropping into the upper 20s on Saturday. Dry conditions return as well that continue through the weekend. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Veterans and ROTC students meet with lawmakers to discuss challenges

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans and ROTC members had the chance to speak with lawmakers Thursday to discuss the challenges they face and what those elected officials were doing about it. Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke to the dozens of service members at the University of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
ourquadcities.com

A new Davenport movie theater is in works

A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Some early fog, cold front arrives this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog early this morning on the way to school and work. We are watching a cold front making steady progress our way and there’s a good chance we’ll hit our highs around lunchtime. This afternoon, clouds will build, wind will pick up and the temperatures will slowly fall. Look for lows tonight into the 30s. Tomorrow, highs will stay in the 50s with a hard freeze likely tomorrow night as lows fall to the mid-upper 20s. Our weekend looks good overall with highs into the lower 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs

After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
CLINTON, IA

