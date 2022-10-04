Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style
Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive
Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Billboard
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Warns Justin Bieber To ‘Get Your Girl’ As ‘White Lives Matter’ Saga Drags On
Kanye West has called out Justin Bieber over his wife Hailey’s support of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following her criticism of his “White Lives Matter” shirt. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 5) to speak on his shirt overshadowing the “very well done” clothes...
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Kanye West Accuses ASAP Rocky of Sleeping With Fashion Designer; Meet Yoon Ahn [Photos]
Kanye West is going on a rampage and is bringing everyone with him. ASAP Rocky has been dragged into the College Dropouts mess. Mr.West put out a cryptic post accusing the NY rapper of sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn, aka “Yoon Ambush”. The fashion designer quickly took...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent’s BMF Documentary Sets Release Date On STARZ
50 Cent‘s BMF programming is showing no signs of slowing down as a documentary on the infamous crime family is coming to STARZ. On Monday (October 3), the network took to Twitter to announce The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which will premiere on October 23. Executive produced by...
HipHopDX.com
Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors Run Rampant After Quavo Gets 'Messy' On New Song
Offset and Saweetie trended on social media for all the wrong reasons after fans believed Quavo alluded to them sleeping together. The apparent revelation came on Quavo’s new album with fellow Migos member Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, which arrived on streaming services on Friday (October 7). “I...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Doubles Down On Diddy Comments In True Pastor Fashion
Ma$e has shared another video addressing Diddy’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club about him being a “fake pastor” who owes $3 million. In a five-minute clip titled “Thank You For Not Believing” that was uploaded to his YouTube page on Thursday (October 6), the Harlem rapper doubled down on his initial response to Puff’s allegations, telling fans: “I know what I said was right.”
HipHopDX.com
Yasiin Bey Puts Clever Spin On Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt
Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) has repurposed Kanye West‘s “White Lives Matter” shirt with the help of Spanish-Moroccan artist Anuar Khalifi. Late Thursday night (October 6), the “Umi Says” rapper shared a collaborative Instagram post with Khalifi in which Bey first appears with his back turned to the camera. Printed on the back of his long-sleeved shirt is Ye’s now infamous reimagining of the Black Lives Matter slogan in white with the letter “v” appearing in Black, thus spelling “White Lies Matter.”
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
HipHopDX.com
Jeezy & DJ Drama Announce New ‘Snofall’ Mixtape
Jeezy and DJ Drama have announced a new joint mixtape called Snofall, which marks their first project together in nearly two decades. The last time Drama and The Snowman joined forces was in 2002 for their iconic Trap Or Die project. On Wednesday (October 5), Jeezy announced in an Instagram trailer that Snofall would arrive on October 21, and previewed a new track to unveil the tape’s cover art.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Trashes Latto's BET Hip Hop Awards Win - & Gets Response
Kodak Black has made it loud and clear how he feels about Latto’s “Big Energy” winning Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the 777 rapper is shrugging off the slander. The Florida native — whose “Super Gremlin” hit was also up...
HipHopDX.com
Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample
Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Reacts To adidas Saying Their Partnership Is 'Under Review'
Kanye West has reacted to adidas placing their YEEZY partnership “under review” for the foreseeable future as they continue to investigate his conduct. Ye flipped the bird to the apparel giant and claimed they “raped” and “stole” his designs in the past. “FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS,”...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Urges New York Rappers To Stop Following Regional Trends: 'We In Last Place'
Diddy has voiced his issues with the lack of identity in New York Hip Hop, and he believes the Big Apple has to stop biting other regions. During a recent conversation with Funk Flex on Hot 97, the Bad Boy boss admitted he’s tired of New York City being in “last place” and urged the city’s rappers to step up and embrace their roots.
