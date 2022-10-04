Read full article on original website
The Verge
Google’s including its VPN service with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
Google has announced that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be getting access to its Google One VPN at “no extra cost.” The company says this makes them the first phones to include VPN access. The perk usually comes as part of Google’s $9.99 a month...
The Verge
Meta’s flagship metaverse app is too buggy and employees are barely using it, says exec in charge
Meta’s VR social network Horizon Worlds — the company’s flagship “metaverse” app — is suffering from too many quality issues and even the team building it isn’t using it very much, according to internal memos obtained by The Verge. In one of the...
The Verge
You can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest price ever at Wellbots
While everyone is distracted by the recent announcement of the Google Pixel 7 lineup and the Pixel Watch, Wellbots has quietly provided The Verge Deals with an exclusive discount on the charcoal, fog, and lemongrass colorways of the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Normally $199.99, you can grab a pair of the delicious-looking earbuds for just $159.99 when you use the code VERGE40 at checkout — the best price yet. The Pixel Buds Pro are a massive improvement over the standard Pixel Buds, thanks to their enhanced reliability, multipoint Bluetooth support, and improved battery life. While the mic quality could be better and it lacks support for lossless audio, the Pixel Buds Pro remain an excellent choice for noise-canceling earbuds at this price point. Read our review.
The Verge
Overwatch 2’s launch problems include prepaid cellular bans, failed account merges
Update 10:43PMET: Blizzard has responded to these reports and said it will relax the SMS Protect requirement for existing Overwatch players with connected Battle.net accounts. Overwatch 2’s launch has been beset by all of the typical problems that come with the arrival of a hotly anticipated title. Server queues are tens of thousands of players long, and once you do get to the end of your long wait, you’re either booted right then to unceremoniously rejoin the queue — or, as I was, lose your connection at a far more inconvenient time, like in the middle of a match.
The Verge
Twitter’s edit button is rolling out in the US for paying subscribers
Twitter’s edit button is finally arriving in the US. The company will begin gradually rolling out the long-awaited feature to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US on Thursday afternoon, Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nuñez said in an email to The Verge. Lucky subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have had the ability to edit their typos since Monday, and now it’s coming to the US.
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
The Verge
Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 stacks up to the Pixel 6
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for preorder, releasing on Thursday, October 13th. Google is claiming that these are the company’s best phones ever, unsurprisingly, launching with improved camera capabilities, a more buttoned-up design, and jumping from the Tensor in the Pixel 6 to the new Tensor G2 processor. We’ll only know whether these improvements are worth the money once we review them, but there’s a lot that we can glean about their supposed improvements right now from the spec sheet.
The Verge
New Windows 11 Insider build supports third-party widgets and a slick new Teams video feature
Microsoft is rolling out support for third-party widget development and new video calling functions for Chat from Microsoft Teams in its latest developer build of Windows 11. The new features in Preview Build 25217 are available for folks enrolled in the Windows Insider program. Now, developers can create and test...
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will fix your old blurry photos
Google says that you’ll be able to use the Pixel 7 to go back through your Google Photos library and fix old blurry photos, using a feature called Photo Unblur. So far, the feature is exclusive to Google’s latest phones, similar to the Magic Eraser feature launched with the Pixel 6.
The Verge
Amazon stops field tests of its delivery robot Scout
Amazon’s is scaling back its plans to build a delivery robot, Scout, but insists that the project is not finished. Bloomberg first reported that the company has shut down tests of the machine, and that the Scout team, constituting around 400 employees globally, is being disbanded. However, a spokesperson for Amazon, Alisa Carroll, told The Verge that the company is “not abandoning the Scout program” entirely: “We are scaling the program back and still have a team dedicated to Scout.”
The Verge
Hands-on with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: something familiar
This has been a refrain over the past couple of months, so you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look and feel a lot like the devices that came before them: the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Their price tags — $599 and $899, respectively — remain unchanged, too, which is a welcome sight in this Year of Price Hikes and Relentless Inflation. But aside from a slight design tweak and more subdued color options, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro don’t have much to show on the surface that’s new.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s Twitter deposition reportedly delayed as companies work to close deal
Elon Musk will no longer be deposed by Twitter’s lawyers on Thursday morning, after both sides agreed to a delay as they worked to close the $44 billion purchase of the social media network, the Financial Times and Bloomberg report. Musk was scheduled to be deposed for two days in Tesla’s home of Austin, Texas starting at 9:30AM, ahead of the trial’s scheduled start on October 17th. His deposition was previously pushed back from its original September 28th date due to COVID-19 exposure concerns.
The Verge
Google shows off wireless charging dock that turns the Pixel Tablet into a smart display
Alongside the launch of its latest flagship Pixel smartphones Google released more details about its upcoming Pixel Tablet. The search giant first revealed it was working on the device at I/O in May, and today, Google product manager Rose Yao announced some key features. The biggest is a magnetic wireless...
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event live blog
We already know an awful lot about what Google is set to announce today at its now-annual fall launch event. Google teased the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch at Google I/O in June, and internet sleuths have spent the last several weeks relentlessly leaking detail after detail.
The Verge
Fitbit Sense 2 review: it doesn’t make much sense
When I reviewed the Fitbit Sense two years ago, it was an ambitious smartwatch. Its successor, the Sense 2? Eh, not so much. It’s hyperbole to say the Sense 2 is a complete downgrade, but I don’t think you can truly call it a smartwatch, either. This, my friends, is what I’d call a premium fitness tracker — and if you view it from that lens, it’s a good one. But is it really $300 worth of fitness tracker, especially since the Pixel Watch is only $50 more, has nearly all the same health features, and is much smarter?
The Verge
The Steam Deck is now available with no reservations required (mostly)
You no longer need a reservation to buy a Steam Deck, according to Valve, the company behind the gaming handheld that launched earlier this year. Each model should be available to buy now, and at the time of writing, Valve’s estimating one- to two-week delivery on all of them (though there has been some wonkiness with the page like there was for the just-released dock for the console).
The Verge
The biggest Pixel 6 frustrations that Google should fix with the Pixel 7
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro might be Google’s “fastest-selling Pixels to date,” but they haven’t been what I’d consider a slam dunk in the hardware department. I’m not talking about aesthetics here: I’m a fan of the camera bar look, personally, though I detest curved displays. To each their own. Looking at the big picture, I think the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are among the best phones that Google has made — the camera is superb (for stills), and the Tensor chip’s voice typing and dictation capabilities are genuinely next level — but they’re not without some faults. Google has successfully tackled many of the early software bugs, but some lingering hardware concerns remain.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
The Verge
EA’s new PC app is here to replace Origin
EA’s new PC app, designed to replace its Origin platform, is now available to download, the company announced on Thursday. This new app is designed to offer a “faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience,” according to EA’s blog post, with features like automatic game downloads and background updates.
The Verge
The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale tech deals happening at Target
If you’re not an Amazon Prime member (or prefer not to shop at Amazon), Target’s competing with the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale with deals of its own — no membership needed. Through Saturday, October 8th, the retailer is holding the Target Deal Days event, offering discounts on a variety of tech products. These include gaming accessories, headphones, TVs, and a range of other items that are up to 50 percent off for a limited time. Plus, if you end up finding a cheaper price elsewhere, Target will match it within 14 days of purchase until December 24th. The retailer is also offering free, contactless pickup if you want to go that route.
