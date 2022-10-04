Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo On Fire for Silver and Black

The Las Vegas Raiders LB Divine Deablo is on fire for the 1-3 Silver and Black defense.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is beginning to emerge after four games in the 2022 NFL regular season.

With several veteran stars such as Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman, it is a loaded unit of young players that have made the future look very bright.

One of those young stars is LB Divine Deablo who once again led the Silver and Black defense in tackles in their first win last weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS .

