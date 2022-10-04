Read full article on original website
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:36 p.m. EDT
Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener. NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 in their playoff opener. Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field. The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December. San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild card series and advance to face the top-seeded Dodgers.
Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies showcased plenty of plucky resilience all season, bouncing back from a poor start and the firing of their manager to qualify for the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It was going to take more than a two-run...
Twins brace for Correa opt-out after late-season tumble
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins came quickly out of the gate after the lockout this spring by making three bold trades and becoming the surprise landing spot for star shortstop Carlos Correa. Their momentum lasted deep into the summer, with 108 of the 182 days in the regular...
Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday.
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers got a nice ovation from the crowd as he exited what probably was his final regular-season game with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He hopes to be back here late next week if the Padres can get past the New York Mets in a wild-card series that starts Friday night at Citi Field.
Philadelphia hosts Toronto with chance to secure top seed
The Philadelphia Union can clinch first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over visiting Toronto FC Sunday. Entering
Win and you’re in as Crew meet Orlando City
The matchup Sunday between the Columbus Crew and host Orlando City has nine scenarios involving the three teams fighting for
