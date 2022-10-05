Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Dinan, Owsley continue to set the pace in H-DNL cross country
McKinleyville junior Damian Dinan continued to set the pace in H-DNL cross country at Fortuna on Wednesday, placing first for the third straight week. And the Panthers standout appears to be getting stronger. Dinan, whose winning margin has grown each week, finished the 5K course in a time of 18...
humboldtsports.com
The future appears bright for Del Norte girls soccer
By Ray Hamill — With a new head coach, a new conference and a sizable young roster, the Del Norte girls have every reason to feel excited about their future on the soccer field. A team that has traditionally struggled to compete with the powerhouse Big 5 teams has...
humboldtsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP — Del Norte girls win again; Cats top Hoopa
The Del Norte Warriors took another big step toward a Big 5 title with a straight sets win over McKinleyville in Crescent City on Thursday night. They won 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 and improved to 6-0 in league play with two games remaining. The Warriors can clinch the title with a...
humboldtsports.com
BREAKING — Good news for the Loggers ahead of their Homecoming game
By Ray Hamill — Just days after a disappointing loss at Del Norte and the cancelation of this weekend’s scheduled game at Piedmont, the Eureka Loggers got some good news on Friday. The school officially announced that the Loggers will be able to host their Homecoming game at...
humboldtsports.com
Stellar defense lifts the 12-percenters to statement win
By Ray Hamill — They had to battle all the way, but the McKinleyville Panthers celebrated their Homecoming with a key 18-14 win over visiting Hoopa on Friday night. The win, which was the second straight for the Panthers, lifts them to 2-0 in the Little 4 and gives them sole possession of top spot in the standings.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers to honor 2022 Hall of Fame class this week
The McKinleyville Panthers are celebrating Homecoming this week and will be inducting a new Hall of Fame class, which this year includes one representative from each of the six decades in school history. This year’s inductees are Donna Sorensen (class of 1964), Paul Grooms (1973), Daphne Yeager (1984), Ryan Johnston...
humboldtsports.com
LITTLE 4 VOLLEYBALL — St. Bernard’s, Hoopa both win
The Little 4 frontrunners both kept rolling with key wins on Tuesday night. League leaders St. Bernard’s defeated Ferndale in three sets to go to 5-0 in the Little 4, while Hoopa topped South Fork in straight sets to go to 3-1 with a game in hand. Madelyn Shanahan...
humboldtsports.com
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Homecoming game has thrills, controversy and fireworks
By Ray Hamill — Friday night’s game at McKinleyville had it all, including fireworks, a defensive TD, a special teams TD and a huge late defensive stand by the home team. Not only did the Panthers celebrate Homecoming with a fireworks display at halftime, but their game against the Hoopa Warriors was a very entertaining showdown between two very evenly matched teams.
Surfer in Humboldt County kicked at shark’s head, survives attack
ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. […]
humboldtsports.com
Huskies dominate the Blazers for second straight win
After a disappointing September, the Fortuna Huskies are building some momentum ahead of league play. On Friday night, the Huskies won 47-0 at Lindhurst and they will carry a two-game winning streak into a bye next weekend, before opening the Big 4 against St. Bernard’s in two weeks. They...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Candidates for Third and Fifth Ward Field Questions on Homelessness, Job Creation, Sea Level Rise and More During Wednesday Night Forum
Election time is near, and that means campaign forum season is in full swing!. On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters partnered with KEET-TV to host a candidate forum for the Eureka City Council candidates for Eureka’s Third and Fifth Wards. Moderator Anne Hartline asked the four candidates – Mario Fernandez and John Fullerton, who are running in Ward Three, and Nicholas Kohl and Renee Contreras-De Loach, who are running in Ward Five – questions submitted by the public, providing the voters with a better idea of each candidate’s experience, where they stand on local issues and what they’re priorities will be, if elected.
theava.com
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
North Coast Journal
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time
Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
activenorcal.com
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
kymkemp.com
Hello, Little Caspian Kershaw Diaz
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka set to revisit one-way street proposal at future meeting
EUREKA, Calif. — At Tuesday's Eureka City Council meeting, officials discussed revisiting the Dolbeer and W Street one-way proposal. On Sept. 27, Eureka City Council narrowly rejected the idea to turn those streets into one-way roads by a 3-2 vote after numerous members of the public expressed concerns regarding the safety and efficiency of a one-way street near Washington Elementary. Councilmember Kim Bergel told North Coast News the city wants to discuss how the project can be reconsidered with an emphasis on safety for kids around Washington Elementary. The city plans on bringing this proposal up at the Eureka City Schools meeting on Thursday.
kymkemp.com
Willow: A Sweet but Anxious Girl Looking for an Owner to Call Her Own
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Hi, I’m Willow! I’m a female Pit bull mix. I’m a sweet girl who will benefit from a home that I can settle in to and get lots of consistent love and attention. I do have separation anxiety, so I will need a family that understands that and will be patient with me.
North Coast Journal
Opening Acts for the Sara Bareilles Concert Announced
With the countdown on to Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles’ hometown concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, the city of Eureka announced today that she has selected two opening acts with local ties for the free show. Sharing the stage will be Mario Matteoli — a singer, songwriter...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
mynspr.org
Burlesque in Chico | Summit addresses missing, murdered Indigenous people | Flu season
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Oct. 5. State summit addressing unsolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people first in the state. The Yurok Tribe hosted the first ever state summit tackling unsolved cases of missing or murdered indigenous people Tuesday in Arcata....
