ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Ty Jerome
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation

After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Dub Nation#Golden State#Saitama Super Arena
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had savage response to critical fan on social media

Klay Thompson is not really known as a shot-blocker, but he got one fan all the way up out of his paint this week. On Wednesday, the NBA’s official Instagram pages shared a comparison picture of the Golden State Warriors Thompson from his rookie season in 2011-12 to now in 2022-23. “Pure water since 2011,” the caption read.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident

Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could have caused their Wednesday altercation. "Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy