Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Street light issue tabled until sustainable funding identified
Henry County government officials are taking a close look at where street lights are needed around the county, but the exact way they will do that has not yet been decided. The Board of Commissioners discussed the matter at its September 20 regular meeting and, when the question of how to fund a street light assessment came up, it was tabled until the first meeting in November to give county staff a chance to identify an appropriate funding source.
Exhibitors sought for Henry County Kiwanis Fair
Exhibitors will once again get a chance to display their talents and market their goods at this year’s Henry County Fair. The event will return to McDonough October 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road. Sponsored annually by the Kiwanis Club of Henry County, the fair will feature exhibits in a variety of categories.
John Pruitt to sign books in McDonough
Former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt will be at Story on the Square on Thursday, October 6 at 6 p.m. to talk and sign his novel, “Tell it True,” a story loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn in Georgia by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964. There is...
Stockbridge native a standout player at Eastern Kentucky
One of Stockbridge’s most recent athletic standouts is making his presence known a few miles north. Kelton Dawson is in his senior year at Eastern Kentucky University, which is located straight up I-75 in Richmond, about 15 miles south of Lexington. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound defensive lineman is looking to help the Colonels have spectacular success this season in the ASUN Conference and was part of a wild win over a favored team just over a week ago.
