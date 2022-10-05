Henry County government officials are taking a close look at where street lights are needed around the county, but the exact way they will do that has not yet been decided. The Board of Commissioners discussed the matter at its September 20 regular meeting and, when the question of how to fund a street light assessment came up, it was tabled until the first meeting in November to give county staff a chance to identify an appropriate funding source.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO