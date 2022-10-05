Read full article on original website
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
Russian authorities say an explosion and fire caused a partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia
BBC
Putin's dream of Russian victory slips away in Ukraine
"The truth is on our side and truth is strength!" Vladimir Putin boomed into a microphone on Red Square last week, after a grand ceremony at which he proclaimed four large chunks of Ukrainian territory to be part of Russia. "Victory will be ours!" But in the real world, things...
BBC
Why Russia but not China faces human rights action
This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
BBC
Crimea bridge partly reopens after huge explosion - Russia
Light traffic has resumed on Russia's only bridge to Crimea, hours after a huge blast brought down sections of the roadway. The blast on Europe's longest bridge - a symbol of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 - killed three people, investigators say. The victims were in...
BBC
Crimean bridge: Excitement and fear in Ukraine after bridge blast
Ukraine is exploding with excitement this morning. Videos of the damaged Crimean bridge have spread like wildfire on social media; this is already being compared to the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva in April. "The guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch bridge - two notorious symbols of Russian...
