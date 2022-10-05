Courting upgrades: County eyes $100K in courthouse repairs

Pasquotank officials are looking at spending more than $100,000 to replace some sections of the roof at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

The roof repairs are just some of the work that is needed at the two-story brick structure, County Maintenance Director Chris Jones told commissioners’ Building and Grounds Committee Monday afternoon.

The county is also exploring replacing leaky windows and installing two new HVAC units in the building.

Jones told the committee that the county has received a bid of $116,466 for roof replacement and repair. Almost $80,000 of that total would be used to replace the roofs over Courtroom A, Courtroom B and Courtroom C.

The estimate also shows $30,000 to repair flat sections of the roof and to recoat the metal roof on the central building. Plans call for the flat sections to be repaired with a single ply waterproof membrane.

The last major work on the roof at the courthouse was in 2004 when Pasquotank spent almost $89,000.

“That was to re-roof the courthouse,” County Manager Sparty Hammett said. “It appears the entire roof was done 18 years ago.’’

Jones said he noticed water damage after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area last weekend.

“I’m seeing some ceiling tile damage, things of that nature,” he said.

Jones told the committee that he is waiting on estimates for the courthouse’s last two HVAC upgrades. Those would be for the main C Hall and another on the second floor near the county attorney’s office.

The committee also talked about fascia renovations and window replacement but no cost estimates were discussed. Some of those improvements would have to be approved by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission because the courthouse is in the Elizabeth City Historic District.

Jones said that Down East Preservation of Edenton has been recommended to do the work if the county moves forward with the project.

“They specialize in a lot of these historic remodels and things of that nature,” Jones said. “Once we have a better idea of what we are looking at they would love to come down here and give us some prices.”

The county has also entered into a $3,500 annual maintenance agreement for its generators at the Public Safety Building, EMS headquarters and the Pasquotank Health Department.

Jones, who has been with the county nine months, said he wasn’t sure if the county had a previous maintenance contract for the generators. He told the committee that some of the oil filters on the generators were last changed in 2017.

“We are going to have certified mechanics come take care of this stuff and make sure if we were in a bind it is going to fire off and go,” Jones said. “They are in need of some good maintenance. You have to take care of your investments.’’

Jones also suggested that the county develop a maintenance plan for the next five years to better budget for renovations.

“That way we can have a proactive stance instead of constantly just reacting,” he said.