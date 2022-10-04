ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

California lumber mill was ‘a ticking time bomb’ before deadly wildfire began, lawsuit says

By Dale Kasler, Jason Pohl
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK0RM_0iMCCQ7R00

Another Weed resident is suing the owner of the lumber mill linked to last month’s deadly wildfire, blasting the company for storing hot ash in a warehouse that burned to the ground.

Robert Davies, 61, whose home was destroyed when the Mill Fire spread through Weed, sued Roseburg Forest Products Co., claiming the company failed to install a functioning sprinkler system that could have prevented the disaster.

Two people were killed when fire leapt from Roseburg’s property to the nearby Lincoln Heights neighborhood the afternoon of Sept. 2. Davies’ lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, is at least the third lawsuit filed against Roseburg.

Investigators from Cal Fire are focusing on an old warehouse, known as Shed 17, where the fire appears to have started. Roseburg has acknowledged storing hot ash — the residue from the company’s nearby wood-burning electricity plant — in a concrete bunker inside the building. Roseburg says a faulty sprinkler might have allowed the fire to ignite.

The lawsuit called Shed 17 “a ticking time bomb” and claimed the ash had started fires “on a frequent basis — with the exact number of these internally-combated ‘near miss’ catastrophes unknown to the public because no formal reports to administrative agencies were generated by Roseburg managers.”

State and local officials couldn’t provide evidence that fire inspectors had ever gone inside the warehouse, according to a recent Sacramento Bee investigation. Weed’s fire chief told The Bee that he’s aware of at least two small fires inside the building in recent years.

The lawsuit said that Roseburg relied “on its own employees” to put out the fires rather than fix the building’s fire-suppression system.

“Roseburg chose to save money, jeopardizing the safety of its employees and the general public instead of designing and maintaining a robust fire suppression system,” Davies’ lawyer, Frank Pitre of the Bay area law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy.

Davies fled as flames raced toward his home, according to the lawsuit.

When he returned to his property, he found only burned-out vehicles and the metal remnants of furniture, photos attached to the lawsuit show.

Also lost in the fire: his late wife’s ashes, which were in an urn atop the mantle.

“Now,” the lawsuit says, “because of a fire Roseburg should have prevented, he will never be allowed to honor his pledge and scatter his wife’s ashes in Greece in accordance with her last wishes.”

The building is on the outskirts of Weed, in unincorporated Siskiyou County. The Bee’s investigation found that the county, which contracts with Cal Fire for fire-protection services, could have asked the state agency to inspect Shed 17 but didn’t. Local and state government officials weren’t able to provide any records documenting whether they’d checked if Shed 17 had a functioning sprinkler system.

Reporters also found that the lack of oversight at Shed 17 isn’t unique.

State laws require annual inspections at certain buildings, such as schools, apartment complexes and hotels, to make sure they meet California’s fire codes. But those inspection requirements don’t cover certain industrial facilities, including warehouses such as Shed 17.

Because of staffing shortages, fire officials in rural Northern California counties said they struggle to inspect all of the buildings for which they’re responsible.

And even if fire officials had found the time to inspect Shed 17, no fire agency had been assigned to do so.

The Mill Fire might end up being a “wake up call to local government,” said Robert Rowe, founder of Pyrocop, Inc., a Southern California fire investigation and consulting company.

“There may be just a huge gap with regard to fire prevention duties in parts of Siskiyou County as well as the city of Weed,” Rowe said. “There may have been just this huge void of enforcement and nobody picked up on it.”

Pete Hillan, a Roseburg spokesman, declined comment on the Davies lawsuit.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Weed, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Government
Weed, CA
Business
City
Weed, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash

YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
YREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man hit and killed in crash near Yreka

YREKA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a car near Yreka early Wednesday morning. According to CHP, Fairchild Medical Center notified law enforcement of a potentially major injury vehicle crash that took place on Mill Creek Road, south of Greenhorn Rd. The Medical Center confirmed that...
YREKA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rowe
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
REDDING, CA
KTVL

Siskiyou County man fatally struck by pickup while reportedly lying in road

FORT JONES — A man was killed in Siskiyou County during the early hours of Oct. 5 when two men in a pickup accidentally drove over him. California Highway Patrol reported that Michael K. Bailey was lying in or around Mill Creek Road south of Greenhorn Road when Charles T. Burgess and John A. Jackson of Yreka were traveling toward Greenhorn Road around 3:15 a.m.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Lumber#Cal Fire#Wildfire#Shed 17#Sacramento Bee
actionnewsnow.com

2 sentenced in Siskiyou County illegal marijuana bribery scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two people were sentenced in a bribery scheme aimed at protecting illegal marijuana grows in Siskiyou County, according to the Department of Justice. Authorities say Chi Meng Yang, a Siskiyou County man, and Gaosheng Laitinen, a Minnesota woman, were sentenced in the case. Yang was sentenced to...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect who stole golf cart from Cottonwood school arrested

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after deputies learned a golf cart was stolen from the Cottonwood Charter School on Monday. Deputies said the school on Brush Street called deputies said the campus’ shop was broken into overnight and a golf cart, leaf blower and a weed trimmer were stolen.
COTTONWOOD, CA
News & Review

It has to be Shasta

This feature is part of the CN&R’s Oct. 6 Election Issue. For more stories on the 2022 general election click here. Democratic challenger Max Steiner’s strategy to unseat long-time incumbent Doug LaMalfa for his seat in California’s First Congressional District is focused on appealing to an unlikely subset of voters: Republicans.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

37K+
Followers
733
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy