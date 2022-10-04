ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Semmes October Events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
MOBILE, AL
marinelink.com

Austal USA Cleared to Begin OPC Stage 2 After Eastern Withdraws Protest

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA has been cleared to begin the second stage of the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter (OPC) build program following the withdrawal of an award protest filed by an unsuccessful bidder, the USCG said on Thursday. In June, Austal USA was awarded a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Dept. launches new podcast Friday - Listen:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is starting up a new initiative to reach a wider audience. Michael Jay and Commander Kevin Levy with MPD are behind Operation Echo Stop Live. I first asked, why a podcast? Jay says it’s just one more tool at their disposal.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Road Closures and Shuttle Info for Shrimp Festival

Two more days until the 4th Annual National Shrimp Festival. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 6th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. Festival goers are encouraged to be aware of road closures and detours and to use shuttles to avoid traffic delays.
GULF SHORES, AL
matadornetwork.com

Gulf Shores Airbnb Rentals Near the Beach and the Best of the City

Head to Alabama’s gulf coast and experience the state’s white sand beaches and attractions. Between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, the two give many opportunities for adventure and exploring. Whether you’re looking to sit out on the beach all day, do some shopping, fill your body with incredible foods or tackle an outdoor adventure, the beach town got you covered. Get a head start on your Gulf Shores experience by staying at one of these Airbnb Gulf Shores properties.
GULF SHORES, AL

