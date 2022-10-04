Read full article on original website
Rendering shows future housing project at Dauphin and Sage, approved by Mobile Planning Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renderings submitted to the Mobile Planning Commission show a vision of what could soon be at the corner of Dauphin and Sage in Midtown. The Mobile Planning Commission approved the residential project in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 6. Now the developer is giving WKRG News 5 a look […]
Mobile Planning Commission approves residential development at Dauphin and Sage
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Development at the old Graf Dairy property is one step closer after a meeting of the Mobile Planning Commission. At the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, commissioners approved the project. The planning commission approved allowing several residential buildings on the nearly 27 acres of property. It sits across from […]
utv44.com
Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
utv44.com
Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
WKRG
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
utv44.com
Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "
utv44.com
Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
utv44.com
Novelis brings $2.5 billion dollar investment and a thousand jobs to Bay Minette
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County has seen a lot of ground breakings over the years, but never one that carried a price tag like this. "And I am so excited they are gonna be investing 2-point-5 billion with a "b" in the state of Alabama,” said Governor Kay Ivey after tossing a shovel full of dirt, “and employ 1000 Alabamians!"
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
utv44.com
Local faith group working to halt gun violence with Community Night Walks
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile hub of a national organization Faith In Action made up of concerned citizens, made their way through Ladd Peebles Stadium to stand up against the growing acts of youth violence in Mobile. They spoke with fans during the Leflore and Vigor high school...
marinelink.com
Austal USA Cleared to Begin OPC Stage 2 After Eastern Withdraws Protest
Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA has been cleared to begin the second stage of the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter (OPC) build program following the withdrawal of an award protest filed by an unsuccessful bidder, the USCG said on Thursday. In June, Austal USA was awarded a...
Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police Dept. launches new podcast Friday - Listen:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is starting up a new initiative to reach a wider audience. Michael Jay and Commander Kevin Levy with MPD are behind Operation Echo Stop Live. I first asked, why a podcast? Jay says it’s just one more tool at their disposal.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
WJBF.com
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
Road Closures and Shuttle Info for Shrimp Festival
Two more days until the 4th Annual National Shrimp Festival. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 6th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. Festival goers are encouraged to be aware of road closures and detours and to use shuttles to avoid traffic delays.
WALA-TV FOX10
Impact 100 Baldwin County offers women chance to make difference in community
(WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform lives in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact, transformational grants to area nonprofits. Impact 100 provides an opportunity for women to make an incredible difference in their community and have fun while doing it. The organization, which...
matadornetwork.com
Gulf Shores Airbnb Rentals Near the Beach and the Best of the City
Head to Alabama’s gulf coast and experience the state’s white sand beaches and attractions. Between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, the two give many opportunities for adventure and exploring. Whether you’re looking to sit out on the beach all day, do some shopping, fill your body with incredible foods or tackle an outdoor adventure, the beach town got you covered. Get a head start on your Gulf Shores experience by staying at one of these Airbnb Gulf Shores properties.
