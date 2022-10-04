KX Conversation: National 4-H Week
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our October 4th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Annette Broyles, Extension Agent for 4-H Development. During the conversation, Broyles discussed how many kids are involved in 4-H, how the state is celebrating National 4-H Week, why it’s important to enroll your kids, and its impact on the community.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
