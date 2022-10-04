ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: National 4-H Week

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9blo_0iMCA4xW00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our October 4th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Annette Broyles, Extension Agent for 4-H Development. During the conversation, Broyles discussed how many kids are involved in 4-H, how the state is celebrating National 4-H Week, why it’s important to enroll your kids, and its impact on the community.

KX News

KX News

