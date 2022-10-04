ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Narragansett Council presses forward with divisive renter policy

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday blocked an attempt to remove the names of college students from Narragansett’s updated rental registration form. The move came after an outcry two weeks ago from students and landlords opposed to changes that would require student renters to register...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers

Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Opinion: Not Every Student Fits Same Mold

Editor’s note: Our apologies to Nicole Bucka – she send this in a few weeks ago and we lost track of it. Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8).
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Greenwich, RI
Government
City
East Greenwich, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’

Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
JOHNSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket honors its top school employees

WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hogan
Person
Don Bowen
Person
Sarah
Person
Mark Thompson
Person
James Callaghan
eastgreenwichnews.com

Westminster Unitarian Rainbow, BLM Flags Stolen

Above: The two flags before they were taken. Submitted photo. Members of the Westminster Unitarian Church on Kenyon Avenue reported their flagpole was vandalized and their rainbow and Black Lives Matters flags taken sometime late last week. According to member Jan Searles, this was the third or fourth time their BLM flag has been taken. Both flags have flown in front of the church for several years. The congregation started flying the rainbow flag more than 10 years ago, as a symbol of LGBTQ pride and acceptance. They added the Black Lives Matter flag in 2015, after a year of the congregation learning about and contemplating the role of racism in the United States, Searles explained.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Place owners, city consider mall's future

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Council leaders discussed a proposal to "reinvent" Providence Place mall at a meeting on Thursday night. A spokesperson for the council said the Providence Place mall owners are looking to make the space more modern. The owners envision the space to serve multiple functions, including retail, entertainment, residential, dining, arts, education and health facilities among other uses.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Foster Town Council talk issues facing town

FOSTER – All five incumbents are seeking re-election on the Republican-ruled Foster Town Council this year, and are challenged by four candidates, including two Democrats and an independent. The Town Council has four Republicans, including Council President Denise DiFranco, David Paolino, Heidi Rogers and Christie Stone, as well as...
FOSTER, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change￼

We finally have new candidates running for office in Portsmouth:. Town Council candidates: Sharlene Patton, David Reise, David Gleason. Portsmouth needs change. We have had the same people in power for far too long, making decisions that have had a significant negative impact on our Town. We need to restore transparency to our town leadership.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council#Cole Middle School
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket City Council continues special meeting on mayor's possible removal

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council continued a special meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to oust Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. Tuesday’s meeting on the matter ended around midnight after five hours of discussion. Lawyers for Baldelli-Hunt resumed their defense against accusations from the council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

New Rhode Island education center to train the workforce of the future

(The Center Square) – A public-private collaboration in Rhode Island will train the workforce of the future. The Woonsocket Education Center officially opened Tuesday and will be the site of high-quality educational programs, Gov. Dan McKee said, that are specifically designed to meet the needs of Rhode Island’s projected workforce. The center is managed by the state’s Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy