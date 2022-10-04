Above: The two flags before they were taken. Submitted photo. Members of the Westminster Unitarian Church on Kenyon Avenue reported their flagpole was vandalized and their rainbow and Black Lives Matters flags taken sometime late last week. According to member Jan Searles, this was the third or fourth time their BLM flag has been taken. Both flags have flown in front of the church for several years. The congregation started flying the rainbow flag more than 10 years ago, as a symbol of LGBTQ pride and acceptance. They added the Black Lives Matter flag in 2015, after a year of the congregation learning about and contemplating the role of racism in the United States, Searles explained.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO