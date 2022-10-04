Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Narragansett Council presses forward with divisive renter policy
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday blocked an attempt to remove the names of college students from Narragansett’s updated rental registration form. The move came after an outcry two weeks ago from students and landlords opposed to changes that would require student renters to register...
GoLocalProv
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: Not Every Student Fits Same Mold
Editor’s note: Our apologies to Nicole Bucka – she send this in a few weeks ago and we lost track of it. Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8).
ABC6.com
Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
johnstonsunrise.net
MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’
Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket honors its top school employees
WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
South Kingstown mourns passing of former fire chief
According to current Chief Steven Pinch, Boisvert passed away on Tuesday.
12 News/RWU Poll: Most RI voters oppose $60M for new soccer stadium
The stadium deal has been a controversial issue this election cycle, and voters from all parties oppose the plan.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Westminster Unitarian Rainbow, BLM Flags Stolen
Above: The two flags before they were taken. Submitted photo. Members of the Westminster Unitarian Church on Kenyon Avenue reported their flagpole was vandalized and their rainbow and Black Lives Matters flags taken sometime late last week. According to member Jan Searles, this was the third or fourth time their BLM flag has been taken. Both flags have flown in front of the church for several years. The congregation started flying the rainbow flag more than 10 years ago, as a symbol of LGBTQ pride and acceptance. They added the Black Lives Matter flag in 2015, after a year of the congregation learning about and contemplating the role of racism in the United States, Searles explained.
Turnto10.com
Providence Place owners, city consider mall's future
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Council leaders discussed a proposal to "reinvent" Providence Place mall at a meeting on Thursday night. A spokesperson for the council said the Providence Place mall owners are looking to make the space more modern. The owners envision the space to serve multiple functions, including retail, entertainment, residential, dining, arts, education and health facilities among other uses.
Valley Breeze
Foster Town Council talk issues facing town
FOSTER – All five incumbents are seeking re-election on the Republican-ruled Foster Town Council this year, and are challenged by four candidates, including two Democrats and an independent. The Town Council has four Republicans, including Council President Denise DiFranco, David Paolino, Heidi Rogers and Christie Stone, as well as...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change￼
We finally have new candidates running for office in Portsmouth:. Town Council candidates: Sharlene Patton, David Reise, David Gleason. Portsmouth needs change. We have had the same people in power for far too long, making decisions that have had a significant negative impact on our Town. We need to restore transparency to our town leadership.
North Kingstown athletic director resigns amid ongoing turmoil
The school district has been grappling with various scandals for nearly a year.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council continues special meeting on mayor's possible removal
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council continued a special meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to oust Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. Tuesday’s meeting on the matter ended around midnight after five hours of discussion. Lawyers for Baldelli-Hunt resumed their defense against accusations from the council.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
New Route 138 extension off Pell Bridge in Newport opens
Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
thecentersquare.com
New Rhode Island education center to train the workforce of the future
(The Center Square) – A public-private collaboration in Rhode Island will train the workforce of the future. The Woonsocket Education Center officially opened Tuesday and will be the site of high-quality educational programs, Gov. Dan McKee said, that are specifically designed to meet the needs of Rhode Island’s projected workforce. The center is managed by the state’s Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner.
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
