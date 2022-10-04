ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

AT S.R.
3d ago

black, white Hispanic, asian..you name it, they were all effected..when a event like this happens we all help all....there is no need for writers or article's like this to drive a wedge in to a situation where everyone needs help

Steelervic
3d ago

Will we ever see an article highlighting the damage to a “white” neighborhood? No.

Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
wlrn.org

Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'

Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
US News and World Report

Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
WJHG-TV

Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
WINKNEWS.com

5-year-old girl hospitalized after attack by dog pack in Collier County

On Thursday night, a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a pack of dogs attacked her in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Smith Road, east of Golden Gate, around 7 p.m. in response to a 911 caller who said a child had been seriously injured in a dog attack. The caller warned that the dogs would likely attack deputies when they arrived.
hometownnewstc.com

St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22

I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
travelweekly.com

Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida

There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
