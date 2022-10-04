Read full article on original website
AT S.R.
3d ago
black, white Hispanic, asian..you name it, they were all effected..when a event like this happens we all help all....there is no need for writers or article's like this to drive a wedge in to a situation where everyone needs help
Steelervic
3d ago
Will we ever see an article highlighting the damage to a “white” neighborhood? No.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility.
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
wlrn.org
Trailer park residents deal with Ian's flood, no insurance, and eventually - no place to
At a riverfront trailer park in Naples, residents are salvaging what they can from the wreckage of their homes. Polluted floodwaters inundated the neighborhood, making the mobile homes unsafe to live in and leaving some residents with nowhere else to go. Just off of Highway 41, tucked behind a Ferrari...
Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island
FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
wlrn.org
Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'
Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
WINKNEWS.com
5-year-old girl hospitalized after attack by dog pack in Collier County
On Thursday night, a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a pack of dogs attacked her in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Smith Road, east of Golden Gate, around 7 p.m. in response to a 911 caller who said a child had been seriously injured in a dog attack. The caller warned that the dogs would likely attack deputies when they arrived.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
hometownnewstc.com
St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22
I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
travelweekly.com
Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida
There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
