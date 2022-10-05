ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-05

Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Oct 4 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement

Last updated: Tue, 04 Oct 2022 18:42:24

Incident is 80% contained.

There will be a community meeting on Tuesday, October 4th at 6:00 pm at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor's Office at 1206 S. Challis Street in Salmon.  Note: This meeting will not be on Facebook Live but it will be recorded and posted online afterwards both here on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.  If you would like to have a question answered, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov before 12:00 on Tuesday.    

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

- Protect private property and natural resources

- Provide public and responder safety

- Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Sept 29 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement
Sept 26 Moose Fire Community Information Meeting
Bruce Bever at procession for Gerardo Rincon
Crews at airport for Gerardo Rincon
Repatriation of Gerardo Rincon, crews line street
Olivia Lease, sawyer Rocky Mountain Fire Crew 9/22
Public Meeting for September 22
This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919
Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920
Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

