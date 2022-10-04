ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
BBC

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats

Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
UEFA
Sports
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Chastened Man United back in Europa League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will learn lessons from Sunday’s humiliating 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with the healing process beginning with a trip to Omonia Nicosia for the third round of matches in Europe's second-tier competition. United flew to Cyprus on Wednesday after Ten Hag held a summit with his players where he encouraged them to speak openly about their failures against City. Ten Hag said he was grateful to City manager Pep Guardiola for bringing his team down to earth after four straight wins in the Premier League had seen spirits rise at United. “It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on,” he said. “But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City — so we know we have to step up." In other standout matches, Roma has the chance to move level on points with Group C leader Real Betis when they meet in Italy, while Arsenal can go top of Group A with a win at home to Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
ESPN

Marcus Rashford double helps Man United beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice and help Manchester United overcome a half-time deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a Europa League group phase clash in Cyprus on Thursday. With United stunningly trailing to a first-half goal from Karim Ansarifard, Rashford came on at the interval...
theScore

Sampaoli refuses to set targets ahead of Sevilla return

Madrid, Oct 7, 2022 (AFP) - Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be "lying to ourselves". "My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can...
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
CBS Sports

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 2-0 on the road and Brighton taking the second 1-0.
