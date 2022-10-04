Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui jetting in for Wolves talks to replace Bruno Lage just a say after Sevilla axe
JULEN LOPETEGUI will fly in for crunch talks about the Wolves job over the next 48 hours. Molineux chiefs have made the Spaniard — axed by Sevilla on Wednesday — their top target to replace Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss has...
England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats
Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
MATCHDAY: Chastened Man United back in Europa League action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will learn lessons from Sunday’s humiliating 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with the healing process beginning with a trip to Omonia Nicosia for the third round of matches in Europe's second-tier competition. United flew to Cyprus on Wednesday after Ten Hag held a summit with his players where he encouraged them to speak openly about their failures against City. Ten Hag said he was grateful to City manager Pep Guardiola for bringing his team down to earth after four straight wins in the Premier League had seen spirits rise at United. “It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on,” he said. “But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City — so we know we have to step up." In other standout matches, Roma has the chance to move level on points with Group C leader Real Betis when they meet in Italy, while Arsenal can go top of Group A with a win at home to Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.
Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
Watch: Anthony Martial Amazing Goal vs Omonia
Anthony Martial has given Manchester United the lead against Omonia in the UEFA Europa League, watch the goal here.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Marcus Rashford double helps Man United beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice and help Manchester United overcome a half-time deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a Europa League group phase clash in Cyprus on Thursday. With United stunningly trailing to a first-half goal from Karim Ansarifard, Rashford came on at the interval...
Sampaoli refuses to set targets ahead of Sevilla return
Madrid, Oct 7, 2022 (AFP) - Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be "lying to ourselves". "My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can...
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Bundesliga clash
BORUSSIA DORTMUND host rivals Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action on Saturday, and what a game it should be. Both sides come into the match off the back of impressive victories in the Champions League as Bayern Munich thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at the Allianz. Dortmund, on the other hand, travelled...
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
Chelsea vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project. Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 2-0 on the road and Brighton taking the second 1-0.
