Winlock Resident Convicted for Cutting Man With Knife Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Knives on Monday

Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport
A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
Chronicle
Judge Dismisses Case Against Mossyrock Man Accused of Trapping Elderly Father in Residence
The felony case against a Mossyrock man accused of trapping his elderly father inside a residence in July has been dismissed in Lewis County Superior Court. The case consisted of one count of unlawful imprisonment that was filed against Lance R. Swofford, 45, in August. Swofford had been accused of...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
Chronicle
Sirens: Residence Ransacked; Burglar Exposes Himself; 'Shivering' Dogs in Cages
• An iPad and a wrench were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 5. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1700 block of North Pearl Street just before 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 5. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500,000 for Man Accused of Shooting at Two Hunters in East Lewis County
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of shooting at two people after trying to steal from their vehicle near Packwood on Tuesday. The defendant, Jesse G. Bailey, 40, of Randle, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Chronicle
Bomb Squad Responds to Thurston County Courthouse Campus After Briefcase Leads to Evacuation
Staff and visitors were evacuated from the Thurston County's Courthouse Campus Thursday morning after a suspicious package was discovered. The evacuation occurred around 11 a.m. and drew a response from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Olympia Police Department, county spokesperson Meghan Porter told The Olympian. The campus is in west Olympia on Lakeridge Drive Southwest.
Chronicle
Father of Missing Oakville Girl Found to Be in Compliance With Court Order
After multiple attempts to provide an evaluation and treatment plan, Andrew Carlson, a prime suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old biological daughter Oakley Carlson, appeared in person at the Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 3, for a review hearing for re-arraignment. He was found to be in compliance with his court order although he will continue to be monitored.
Tacoma police arrest suspect in September vehicular homicide case
The Tacoma Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the case of a vehicular homicide that left a 31-year-old woman dead last month. The crash happened at the intersection of East 34th Street and East D Street in Tacoma just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to police.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6, 2022
On 10/06/22 at 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lake Saint Clair Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kaleen A Cullen, 66, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/06/22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Barberry Ct SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Glen A Millern, 74, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Hiding Meth in Bible to Deliver to Jail Pleads Not Guilty
A Centralia woman accused of hiding methamphetamine inside a Bible that was delivered to the Lewis County Jail in August has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge in Lewis County Superior Court. She was scheduled to move forward with a trial setting hearing on Thursday. The defendant, Nicole Sharp,...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Chronicle
Sirens: Machete Wielded in Argument Over Confederate Flag; Motorcyclist Crashes During Police Stop
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive just before 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant and for first-degree criminal impersonation after she allegedly provided a false name to an officer. Trespassing. • A...
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
kptv.com
Inmates start fire inside of Clark County Jail; 2 charged with arson
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two inmates in the Clark County Jail have been charged with arson after lighting their cells on fire Tuesday. According to CCSO, the incident began around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when inmates in a block of the jail became upset over “a disciplinary measure,” and began trying to flood the unit. After deputies put a stop to the attempts, two inmates set fire to items in their cells.
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
Tacoma police seek help in solving cold case in shooting death of 55-year-old man
Tacoma, WA— Tacoma police need your help to solve a cold case. Gregory Evans, 55, was shot and killed Nov. 27, 2020, just a few houses down from where he lived off East 60th Street and Pipeline Road in Tacoma. “Gregory Evans was standing just outside his family member’s...
Chronicle
Vancouver Schools Employee Allegedly Filmed Girls in Middle School Locker Room, Sheriff’s Office Says
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is investigating an allegation that a Vancouver Schools employee “videotaped” girls in an Alki Middle School locker room. School district staff notified the sheriff’s office of the “possible voyeurism incident,” and deputies contacted the employee suspected in the case....
Three 16-year-olds arrested after Spanaway armed carjacking, chase
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested after an armed carjacking and two police chases in Spanaway. Pierce County deputies were called to the 8700 block of 196th Street Court East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday where the 50-year-old victim told investigators that she was getting home from picking up takeout food when she noticed a car was behind her.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police searching for suspects who stole football gear from high school coach
LACEY, Wash. - Police need help finding the suspects who broke into a high school football coach’s car, and stole a bag full of team gear on Wednesday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), two suspects in a white pickup truck were prowling through the North Thurston High School parking lot at around 12:30 p.m.
