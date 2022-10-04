Winlock Resident Convicted for Cutting Man With Knife Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Knives on Monday

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two inmates in the Clark County Jail have been charged with arson after lighting their cells on fire Tuesday. According to CCSO, the incident began around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when inmates in a block of the jail became upset over “a disciplinary measure,” and began trying to flood the unit. After deputies put a stop to the attempts, two inmates set fire to items in their cells.

