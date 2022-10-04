Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Mitch Trubisky Just Cost Himself Millions of Dollars, and Further Humilation Is On the Way
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky cost himself a nice chunk of change by getting benched. The post Mitch Trubisky Just Cost Himself Millions of Dollars, and Further Humilation Is On the Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Melvin Gordon staring down Russell Wilson became an instant NFL meme
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Westword
Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
thecomeback.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Russell Wilson missed a WIDE open KJ Hamler on last play of OT and the WR was rightfully furious
Russell Wilson is going to want this one back. And in the moment and after the game, that went for KJ Hamler. In the Denver Broncos’ awful 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a Thursday night game so heinous, fans started leaving during a TIED GAME, BEFORE OVERTIME, Wilson had a 4th-and-1 from the Colts’ five-yard line.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News
Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement
Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear
Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
