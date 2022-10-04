ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Pittsburgh, PA
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Westword

Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
The Spun

Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
The Spun

Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

