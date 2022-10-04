Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing
You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott to talk with local business leaders, host roundtable in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Hill Country on Thursday. Gov. Abbott will host a roundtable with local business leaders at Comal Iron & Metal on Farm-to-Market 306 in New Braunfels. You can watch Gov. Abbott's press conference below.
CBS Austin
Changing dry cleaning for good! Tide Cleaners celebrates a new location in Austin
Fast, convenient, and kind to the environment, Tide Cleaners has a new location in Austin. Trevor Scott stopped by to learn how they're making it easy to care for your clothes. The new Texas stores, located in Austin and Round Rock, will host public grand opening events on October 7...
CBS Austin
University of Texas Board of Regents announces $26M for UT Tower renovation
During it's 85-year existence, the University of Texas Tower has remained untouched. However, UT President Jay Hartzell recently announced the university's historic landmark will be renovated. Wednesday, the University of Texas System Board of Regents and Chairman Kevin Eltife announced a $26 million lead investment to restore and renovate the...
CBS Austin
Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD
The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
CBS Austin
'I no longer have enough employees': Baby Greens in North Austin to close for good Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Baby Greens, a salads and wraps drive-thru restaurant in North Austin, announced it will close permanently this Friday due to a lack of employees. The first fast food salad restaurant is located at 10611 Research Boulevard, just before Braker Lane. Founder and CEO Sharon Mays shared...
CBS Austin
Cutting back on alcohol? Here's 7 Austin spots that made Yelp's Top 20 for its mocktails
AUSTIN, Texas — The new "Dry January" in October is becoming a trend and celebrities like Joe Rogan and Juliet Lewis are praising it. "Sober October" is about cutting back on alcohol for 31 days. According to a Very Well Health study, quitting alcohol or limiting its intake can improve blood pressure and insulin resistance.
CBS Austin
Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
CBS Austin
Local school districts see shortage of cafeteria workers
School staffing shortages extend beyond the crisis in the classroom and the school bus. School districts are also short on kitchen staff. CBS Austin talked to one food service worker in Lake Travis ISD who says it is affecting the kids. The starting pay for food service workers is right...
CBS Austin
Roads close ahead of thousands attending ACL Weekend 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael Soto is skilled at cutting hair and keeping his clients at the Barton Springs Tiny Barbershop in good spirits. “I've been cutting hair since 2010, owning my business since 2014,” said Soto, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”. This week, he’s...
CBS Austin
Health officials seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. less people getting COVID-19 boost
AUSTIN, Texas — With flu vaccines, COVID-19 boosters, and monkeypox vaccines available, health officials are seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. "I think this has been a long road for many of us," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. According to the CDC, so far around 4%...
CBS Austin
CapMetro offering more routes to free ACL shuttle & operating late buses to/from Zilker
Austin's public transportation provider, Capital Metro, is gearing up for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. For the next two weekends, thousands of people will be attending the festival at Zilker Park. As for transportation to and from the event, CapMetro is prepared to accommodate all the festivalgoers. The...
CBS Austin
5th annual "Fortlandia" opens Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for something family-friendly this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you: the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the 5th annual 'Fortlandia' exhibit of secret hideouts will be on display in a new location -- the Lucy and Ian Family Garden.
CBS Austin
One person hit and killed by CapMetro train in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train in Central Austin Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene located near 1000 East 41 Street Unit 925 near the Hancock Center at 6:36 p.m. Capital Metro confirmed...
CBS Austin
Central Texas pro pumpkin-carver offers tips ahead of Halloween
AUSTIN, Texas — You can see Kristina Marie Patenaude carving pumpkins at Pumpkin Nights, an event at Pioneer Farms in Austin that runs until Halloween. We caught up with the pro pumpkin-carver to get tips as we all begin to create our own pumpkin masterpieces. She definitely has the...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet sweet Broly!
From nature walks to watching scary movies, wouldn't fall be more fun with a furry best friend? Look no further than Broly! April Peiffer is here from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to tell us more about this sweet boy, and how Firehouse Animal Health Centers stepped in to help when their shelter was over capacity.
CBS Austin
APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin
Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
CBS Austin
FBI reports decrease in US violent crime, increase of murders in 2021 crime report
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation report on Wednesday which details over 11 million criminal offenses. The report showed crime stayed consistent from 2020 to 2021. National gun violence prevention advocates said there is still a growing gun violence problem...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
