ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing

You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

University of Texas Board of Regents announces $26M for UT Tower renovation

During it's 85-year existence, the University of Texas Tower has remained untouched. However, UT President Jay Hartzell recently announced the university's historic landmark will be renovated. Wednesday, the University of Texas System Board of Regents and Chairman Kevin Eltife announced a $26 million lead investment to restore and renovate the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
CBS Austin

Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD

The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Austin
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local school districts see shortage of cafeteria workers

School staffing shortages extend beyond the crisis in the classroom and the school bus. School districts are also short on kitchen staff. CBS Austin talked to one food service worker in Lake Travis ISD who says it is affecting the kids. The starting pay for food service workers is right...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Roads close ahead of thousands attending ACL Weekend 1

AUSTIN, Texas — Michael Soto is skilled at cutting hair and keeping his clients at the Barton Springs Tiny Barbershop in good spirits. “I've been cutting hair since 2010, owning my business since 2014,” said Soto, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”. This week, he’s...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
CBS Austin

5th annual "Fortlandia" opens Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for something family-friendly this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you: the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the 5th annual 'Fortlandia' exhibit of secret hideouts will be on display in a new location -- the Lucy and Ian Family Garden.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person hit and killed by CapMetro train in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train in Central Austin Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene located near 1000 East 41 Street Unit 925 near the Hancock Center at 6:36 p.m. Capital Metro confirmed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texas pro pumpkin-carver offers tips ahead of Halloween

AUSTIN, Texas — You can see Kristina Marie Patenaude carving pumpkins at Pumpkin Nights, an event at Pioneer Farms in Austin that runs until Halloween. We caught up with the pro pumpkin-carver to get tips as we all begin to create our own pumpkin masterpieces. She definitely has the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet sweet Broly!

From nature walks to watching scary movies, wouldn't fall be more fun with a furry best friend? Look no further than Broly! April Peiffer is here from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to tell us more about this sweet boy, and how Firehouse Animal Health Centers stepped in to help when their shelter was over capacity.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin

Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy