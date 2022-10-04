ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Novelis aluminum manufacturing facility breaks ground in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — WATCH. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will join Novelis for its fully integrated aluminum manufacturing facility groundbreaking. The facility, a $2.5 billion investment, will provide an additional 1,000 more jobs to the Baldwin County community. Their focus, once operational, will be on the beverage container market. Currently, Novelis has 33 manufacturing operations worldwide, including 16 in the U.S.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
MOBILE, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Dept. launches new podcast Friday - Listen:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is starting up a new initiative to reach a wider audience. Michael Jay and Commander Kevin Levy with MPD are behind Operation Echo Stop Live. I first asked, why a podcast? Jay says it’s just one more tool at their disposal.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Penelope House helps victims of intimate partner violence to gain social and economic independence through shelter, counseling, advocacy, and referral to community resources and agencies in Mobile, Washington, Choctaw, and Clarke Counties in Alabama. The shelter can provide refuge for victims and their children when their lives are in imminent danger. Temporary shelter allows escape from a violent situation. The prevention of domestic violence through education and public awareness is the goal of Penelope House.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
MOBILE, AL
Person
Sandy Stimpson
WPMI

Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
#Mobile Civic Center#The Mobile City Council
WPMI

Orange Beach Police seeking alleged serial beer bandit

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — OBPD is attempting to identify the subject, who is pictured in these images. Police say he has stolen multiple cases of beer from convenience stores, on multiple different occasions. If you have any information please contact Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

West Nile Virus detected in Mobile County sentinel chicken

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A sentinel chicken used by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis. WNV has been confirmed by laboratory results, according to Dr. Kevin...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office details recent Fentanyl trafficking arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, September 23, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 3611 Welch Drive North in Mobile, Al. MCSO Deputies recovered marijuana, large sum of US Currency, paraphernalia, cocaine and a firearm. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ALA
WPMI

History Museum of Mobile to exhibit costumes from Downton Abbey TV series

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — History Museum of Mobile has announced their next major exhibition, Dressing the Abbey, opening January 2023. Dressing the Abbey weaves fashion, history, and popular culture into an exhibition featuring costumes from Downton Abbey™, one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world.
MOBILE, AL

