WPMI
Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
WPMI
Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
WPMI
Novelis aluminum manufacturing facility breaks ground in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — WATCH. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will join Novelis for its fully integrated aluminum manufacturing facility groundbreaking. The facility, a $2.5 billion investment, will provide an additional 1,000 more jobs to the Baldwin County community. Their focus, once operational, will be on the beverage container market. Currently, Novelis has 33 manufacturing operations worldwide, including 16 in the U.S.
WPMI
Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. launches new podcast Friday - Listen:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is starting up a new initiative to reach a wider audience. Michael Jay and Commander Kevin Levy with MPD are behind Operation Echo Stop Live. I first asked, why a podcast? Jay says it’s just one more tool at their disposal.
WPMI
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Penelope House helps victims of intimate partner violence to gain social and economic independence through shelter, counseling, advocacy, and referral to community resources and agencies in Mobile, Washington, Choctaw, and Clarke Counties in Alabama. The shelter can provide refuge for victims and their children when their lives are in imminent danger. Temporary shelter allows escape from a violent situation. The prevention of domestic violence through education and public awareness is the goal of Penelope House.
WPMI
Excitement high as Shrimp Fest returns to Gulf Shores for first time in 2 years
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The 49th annual Shrimp Festival kicked off in Gulf Shores on Thursday for the first time since 2019. Whether you go for the food, the music, or just to shop, the Shrimp Festival has you covered. Its return was a welcome sight, taste, and...
WPMI
Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
WPMI
Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
WPMI
Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office seeks man missing from Fish River/Marlow area
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — BCSO is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall. He was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas Station in Fish River/Marlow area on 10/1/2022 around 7:00 P.M. Mr. Hall is 5’6” 150 lbs. If you have information...
WPMI
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
WPMI
Project Faith 'Desze's Girls Gift of Life Bake Sale' helping women and men get mammograms
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is highlighting a local non-profit that's focused on helping women and men in our community by connecting them to affordable mammogram and ultrasound screenings. The founder of Project Faith is a breast cancer survivor. Her name is Brenda Rocker and she has been...
WPMI
Orange Beach Police seeking alleged serial beer bandit
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — OBPD is attempting to identify the subject, who is pictured in these images. Police say he has stolen multiple cases of beer from convenience stores, on multiple different occasions. If you have any information please contact Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
WPMI
West Nile Virus detected in Mobile County sentinel chicken
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A sentinel chicken used by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis. WNV has been confirmed by laboratory results, according to Dr. Kevin...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for making terrorist threat against ACCEL Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to 3725 Airport Boulevard, ACCEL Academy, in reference to an unknown male subject making a terrorist threat to the school. During the investigation officers were able to locate the subject at the 500 block...
WPMI
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office details recent Fentanyl trafficking arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, September 23, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 3611 Welch Drive North in Mobile, Al. MCSO Deputies recovered marijuana, large sum of US Currency, paraphernalia, cocaine and a firearm. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Mobile...
WPMI
History Museum of Mobile to exhibit costumes from Downton Abbey TV series
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — History Museum of Mobile has announced their next major exhibition, Dressing the Abbey, opening January 2023. Dressing the Abbey weaves fashion, history, and popular culture into an exhibition featuring costumes from Downton Abbey™, one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. fentanyl crackdown led to arrest of alleged dealer in woman's OD death
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An effort to crack down on fentanyl in Baldwin County has led authorities to an alleged drug dealer who investigators say is responsible for the death of a Foley woman. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the arrest of Daphne resident Jourdan Solis, 32,...
WPMI
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
WPMI
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
