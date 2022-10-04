Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Can Newhouse Hold on to Washington's Most Conservative District After Trump Impeachment Vote?
WASHINGTON — In his nearly eight years representing central Washington in the House, Dan Newhouse has fended off challengers from across the political spectrum and carved out a niche as a pragmatic lawmaker more interested in policy than bluster. But this year's general election presents the Republican from Sunnyside...
A Russian oligarch’s $500M mega yacht is roiling U.S.-Hong Kong relations
Alexey Mordashov’s ‘Nord’ mega yacht avoided seizure this spring—and is now docked in Hong Kong undisturbed by authorities.
Chronicle
Opinion: My Pledge to Work With Maria Cantwell on Job Security, Consumer Security and National Security
Washington state needs a senator who is willing to work with both Democrats and Republicans. That statement may seem obvious. But after three decades in the other Washington, Patty Murray is ranked in the bottom 20 percent of U.S. senators when it comes to bipartisanship, according to the Lugar Center.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Do Research Before Drinking Kool-Aid of the Left
It seems letter writer David Eatwell, of Centralia, has the same affliction as the rest of the liberals in this country. "Don't look at what our administration does, look at what Donald Trump and Republicans are doing." It seems that double-digit inflation, high murder rates, $5 per gallon gas, rapidly...
Chronicle
Duke Dems hosts panel with NC Senate and US Congressional candidates
This election cycle, Duke Dems is focusing their efforts locally. The student-led organization hosted NC Sen. Sydney Batch, NC Rep. Rachel Hunt, Frank McNeill and Mary Wills Bode, both candidates for North Carolina State Senate, as well as NC Sen. Wiley Nickel, a candidate for U.S. Congress, at a panel Monday night.
Chronicle
PSA Statement on Iran
Most students on campus can’t imagine going one year without seeing their cousins, grandparents, and other relatives, let alone their whole lives. For many Iranian-Americans, we can count on our fingers the number of times we’ve been able to see our family that lives in Iran; for others, the number is zero.
Chronicle
No Big Changes From Gov. Inslee Following Biden's Call for Marijuana Pardons
As he announced pardons on Thursday for everyone convicted of marijuana possession under federal law, President Joe Biden also called on governors across the country to issue similar pardons for state marijuana convictions. But don't expect any big changes in Washington, where the governor, the state Legislature and the state...
