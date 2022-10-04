ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Do Research Before Drinking Kool-Aid of the Left

It seems letter writer David Eatwell, of Centralia, has the same affliction as the rest of the liberals in this country. "Don't look at what our administration does, look at what Donald Trump and Republicans are doing." It seems that double-digit inflation, high murder rates, $5 per gallon gas, rapidly...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Duke Dems hosts panel with NC Senate and US Congressional candidates

This election cycle, Duke Dems is focusing their efforts locally. The student-led organization hosted NC Sen. Sydney Batch, NC Rep. Rachel Hunt, Frank McNeill and Mary Wills Bode, both candidates for North Carolina State Senate, as well as NC Sen. Wiley Nickel, a candidate for U.S. Congress, at a panel Monday night.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chronicle

PSA Statement on Iran

Most students on campus can’t imagine going one year without seeing their cousins, grandparents, and other relatives, let alone their whole lives. For many Iranian-Americans, we can count on our fingers the number of times we’ve been able to see our family that lives in Iran; for others, the number is zero.
MIDDLE EAST

