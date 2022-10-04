ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD

The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin

Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin

Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member

Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fayette Co. deputies arrest 18-year-old after vehicle pursuit

An 18-year-old from Bastrop is facing multiple criminal charges after being arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in Fayette County. Hayes Burger is charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, and criminal mischief. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it started at around 12:15...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Two Leander police officers hit by suspected drunk driver Tuesday night

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Leander police officers are recovering at home after being hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., a probationary training officer and his trainee officer were sitting in a police unit with the lights off running speed radar. They were sitting...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was shot, Wednesday night in East Austin. The Austin Police Department just before eight responded to shots fired call in East Austin. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot in the left arm, she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing

You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person hit and killed by CapMetro train in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train in Central Austin Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene located near 1000 East 41 Street Unit 925 near the Hancock Center at 6:36 p.m. Capital Metro confirmed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Some Austin restaurants reducing hours due to staffing shortages

More Austin restaurants are reducing their hours or permanently shutting their doors due to staffing shortages. Friday, Baby Greens closed their location in Northwest Austin at Hwy 183 and Braker Lane due to staffing strains. Two weeks ago, Tamale House East crossed Thursday off their list of operating hours. They’re...
AUSTIN, TX

