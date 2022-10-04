Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
CBS Austin
APD and ATCEMS warn Austin City Limits attendees of the dangers of fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin City Limits in full force, so are the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS. Both APD and ATCEMS are making sure festival-goers have a safe experience by providing a few tips. "We've been planning this for months. This is not the first ACL...
CBS Austin
Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD
The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
CBS Austin
APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting
The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin
Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
CBS Austin
Austin Police issue public safety alert after string of robberies in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has issued a ‘public safety alert’ after they say investigators linked a suspect too as many as nine robberies in the North Austin area. The robberies stretch from Research Boulevard and Northgate boulevard—down West Rundberg Lane and over to North Plaza Drive.
CBS Austin
ACL attendees urged to secure cell phones after 1,000+ stolen in 2021
Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday and police are warning attendees to keep a close eye on their cell phones. In 2021 more than 1,000 cell phones were stolen by members of an alleged organized crime ring at the festival. “It was such a bummer, you know? It...
CBS Austin
APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin
Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
CBS Austin
APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member
Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
CBS Austin
APD asks for public's help identifying suspect involved in bank robbery in central Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday at the Public Employee Credit Union in central Austin. The suspect entered the bank located at 1200 West 42nd St. around 5 p.m. with a black semi-automatic handgun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Fayette Co. deputies arrest 18-year-old after vehicle pursuit
An 18-year-old from Bastrop is facing multiple criminal charges after being arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in Fayette County. Hayes Burger is charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, and criminal mischief. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it started at around 12:15...
CBS Austin
Two Leander police officers hit by suspected drunk driver Tuesday night
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Leander police officers are recovering at home after being hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., a probationary training officer and his trainee officer were sitting in a police unit with the lights off running speed radar. They were sitting...
CBS Austin
Woman injured in East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was shot, Wednesday night in East Austin. The Austin Police Department just before eight responded to shots fired call in East Austin. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot in the left arm, she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
Lakeway PD seeking public's help identifying suspect involved in road rage incident
Police in Lakeway are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say assaulted a driver during a road rage incident. It happened Monday, Oct. 3, at around 4:30 p.m. The Lakeway Police Department says it all started on Lakeway Drive but the assault occurred at Zephyr Drive...
CBS Austin
Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing
You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
CBS Austin
One person hit and killed by CapMetro train in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train in Central Austin Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene located near 1000 East 41 Street Unit 925 near the Hancock Center at 6:36 p.m. Capital Metro confirmed...
CBS Austin
Health officials seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. less people getting COVID-19 boost
AUSTIN, Texas — With flu vaccines, COVID-19 boosters, and monkeypox vaccines available, health officials are seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. "I think this has been a long road for many of us," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. According to the CDC, so far around 4%...
CBS Austin
Some Austin restaurants reducing hours due to staffing shortages
More Austin restaurants are reducing their hours or permanently shutting their doors due to staffing shortages. Friday, Baby Greens closed their location in Northwest Austin at Hwy 183 and Braker Lane due to staffing strains. Two weeks ago, Tamale House East crossed Thursday off their list of operating hours. They’re...
Comments / 0