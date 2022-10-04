Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building
(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
KIMT
Austin Public Library To Undergo Remodeling Project
AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is planning to spend around $1.6 million on a remodeling project. There will be some new additions to the library such as more meeting rooms, an updated service desk and a room for projects. This room will offer programming like cooking, science and gardening classes. Library Director Julie Clinefelter thinks that the remodeling will make the library feel friendlier.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
dodgecountyindependent.com
K-M band teacher named Teacher of the Year
For Kasson-Mantorville High School’s homecoming festivities, band teacher Tony Boldt had lightning bolts shaved into his hair. It’s just one of the many reasons he’s a favored teacher. Boldt was named Teacher of the Year by the teacher’s union, the Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Association, after being selected...
KIMT
Rochester 2nd annual Roller Disco returned on N. Broadway Ave Friday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the Med City 2nd annual Roller Disco returned right in the middle of N. Broadway Ave. Organizers say last year in Peace Plaza was such a success, they wanted to bring it back bigger and better this year. It’s a bigger rink, more vendors, and even...
KIMT
Hormel Institute hosts mammogram screenings
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health System hosted the mobile 3D mammography unit today in Austin. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to women that need fast, convenient access to these lifesaving screenings. The mobile unit contains full-scale mammography equipment as you would find in a stationary...
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
KIMT
Mental health resources affordability, accessibility brought forward in "racism report"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A recent study by Olmsted County's Human Rights Commission and the Public Health Services Advisory Board, coined the "racism report," exposed multi-faceted discrimination in our county. With many focus areas that will be addressed following unanimous approval of the recommendations brought forward in the report, one key...
KIMT
The Curling Club of Rochester is sending a men's and women's team to the 2022 Arena Curling Nationals
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Curling Club of Rochester is making some noise nationally. They have been invited to the 2022 US Arena National Championships. These championships are a special event for those clubs that do not have a facility dedicated specifically to curling. There are eight women's teams and twelve...
KIMT
Construction on last phase of Rochester's 'Heart of the City' project begins Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A major construction project continues to bring big changes to the look of downtown Rochester. And now, the last phase of The Heart Of The City project is about to begin. The next phase of construction will focus on the installation of eight 50-foot poles, creating a...
KIMT
Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
medcitybeat.com
Mayo Clinic announces 2023 pay raises ranging from 6 to 9 percent
Nearly 65,000 Mayo Clinic employees are in line for a minimum six percent pay increase beginning next year. The pay raises for allied health staff, a category that includes nurses to maintenance workers, will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023 and be reflected in employees’ paychecks on Jan. 24, 2023.
KIMT
Roller Disco is back for the second year
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding its second annual Roller Disco downtown!. Friday night, the Roller Disco will be smack dab in the middle of downtown - it's new location. "It'll be this part here on South Broadway, right in front of our buildings - its a...
KIMT
Channel One Food Bank says 40% more people are visiting the food shelf this year
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Channel One Regional Food Bank's Executive Director Virginia Merritt gave an update on the food shelves current demand during an event at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday. Merritt said the food shelf has been forced to buy more food this year due to less donations, government commodities and retail...
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
KIMT
Hormel Nature Center opens new mussels exhibit
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Nature Center announced a new exhibit today. This new interactive exhibit aims to teach about the history behind shrinking mussel populations and how it effects ecosystems. The Cedar River's mussel population has declined drastically over the last century as the result of harvesting these aquatic...
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
KIMT
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a stable rate
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitalizations from coronavirus infections are yet to see an increase this fall. In the last two years we have seen massive surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the fall, but this year has remained level. "Right now, we don't know if we'll see a big wave," said Olmsted...
