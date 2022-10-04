ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

University of Minnesota Rochester moves into DoubleTree building

(ABC 6 News) – We’re learning more about the closure of the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester — making room for the University of Minnesota Rochester expansion. Chancellor Lori Carrell says the school is “bursting at the seams” which is why they bought the old DoubleTree building.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin Public Library To Undergo Remodeling Project

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is planning to spend around $1.6 million on a remodeling project. There will be some new additions to the library such as more meeting rooms, an updated service desk and a room for projects. This room will offer programming like cooking, science and gardening classes. Library Director Julie Clinefelter thinks that the remodeling will make the library feel friendlier.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

K-M band teacher named Teacher of the Year

For Kasson-Mantorville High School’s homecoming festivities, band teacher Tony Boldt had lightning bolts shaved into his hair. It’s just one of the many reasons he’s a favored teacher. Boldt was named Teacher of the Year by the teacher’s union, the Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Association, after being selected...
KASSON, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
KIMT

Hormel Institute hosts mammogram screenings

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health System hosted the mobile 3D mammography unit today in Austin. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to women that need fast, convenient access to these lifesaving screenings. The mobile unit contains full-scale mammography equipment as you would find in a stationary...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
ROCHESTER, MN
medcitybeat.com

Mayo Clinic announces 2023 pay raises ranging from 6 to 9 percent

Nearly 65,000 Mayo Clinic employees are in line for a minimum six percent pay increase beginning next year. The pay raises for allied health staff, a category that includes nurses to maintenance workers, will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023 and be reflected in employees’ paychecks on Jan. 24, 2023.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Education
KIMT

Roller Disco is back for the second year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding its second annual Roller Disco downtown!. Friday night, the Roller Disco will be smack dab in the middle of downtown - it's new location. "It'll be this part here on South Broadway, right in front of our buildings - its a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Hormel Nature Center opens new mussels exhibit

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Nature Center announced a new exhibit today. This new interactive exhibit aims to teach about the history behind shrinking mussel populations and how it effects ecosystems. The Cedar River's mussel population has declined drastically over the last century as the result of harvesting these aquatic...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a stable rate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitalizations from coronavirus infections are yet to see an increase this fall. In the last two years we have seen massive surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the fall, but this year has remained level. "Right now, we don't know if we'll see a big wave," said Olmsted...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

