fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Report: Man arrested after confrontation at north Austin restaurant
An Austin man was arrested Saturday in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.
CBS Austin
Police searching for man who stabbed woman he followed from North Austin bus stop
Police say they need help locating a man they say stabbed a woman last month after he follower her from a bus stop in North Austin. It happened Thursday, Sep. 22, in the 8500 block of North Lamar Boulevard, just north of the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police...
Austin police search for woman connected with kidnapping, ransom attempt
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident involving a pregnant woman and two children that happened at a downtown gas station last month. According to an affidavit, the incident happened at the Apple Mart at...
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
CBS Austin
APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin
Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
CBS Austin
APD searching for man linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin
Police have issued a "Public Safety Alert" as they search for a man they say is linked to at least nine violent armed robberies in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says they occurred between Monday, Sep. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Rundberg Lane area from Metric Boulevard to I-35.
KVUE
Woman and two children held for ransom in southeast Austin
Police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and two kids in Austin. Police say it was a random attack.
Austin police look for man carrying machete during some robberies
APD said the man has used a machete, firearm and a bat throughout the nine robberies between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4.
CBS Austin
APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting
The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
CBS Austin
Austin Police issue public safety alert after string of robberies in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has issued a ‘public safety alert’ after they say investigators linked a suspect too as many as nine robberies in the North Austin area. The robberies stretch from Research Boulevard and Northgate boulevard—down West Rundberg Lane and over to North Plaza Drive.
CBS Austin
APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member
Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
APD investigates aggravated bank robbery, asks for help identifying suspect
The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery at a central Austin bank Tuesday.
CBS Austin
ACL attendees urged to secure cell phones after 1,000+ stolen in 2021
Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday and police are warning attendees to keep a close eye on their cell phones. In 2021 more than 1,000 cell phones were stolen by members of an alleged organized crime ring at the festival. “It was such a bummer, you know? It...
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
