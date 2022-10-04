ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Tobacco use, vaping to be prohibted on Richmond County Human Services Complex grounds

By William R. Toler
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSG1Y_0iMC5dQU00
Photo from Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Smoking and vaping will soon be banned throughout the entirety of the Richmond County Human Services Complex.

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a tobacco-free policy for the property at the request of Health Director Cheryl Speight.

Speight told commissioners that the measure had to be adopted, and put in place by Dec. 1, in order for the Health Department to continue to receive state Medicaid funding.

“We can’t lose our Medicaid funding,” Speight said.

N.C. Medicaid exempts pharmacies and residential care facilities from having to adopt the policy, according to Speight.

Speight read from a prepared statement from N.C. Medicaid, which opened about the health hazards associated with smoking.

“Second-hand smoke is also a documented danger and no one should be exposed to second-hand smoke when they access their medical care or when they’re trying to do their job,” Speight continued. “Research shows that most people who smoke or use tobacco do want to quit, so they’re trying to come up with ways that can reduce some of those triggers for individuals that do want to quit smoking.”

The tobacco ban applies to staff and visitors, and includes the Health Department, Department of Social Services and the Cooperative Extension offices, as well as the parking lot — and the vehicles parked in it.

The definition used by N.C. Medicaid for tobacco products involves anything containing tobacco or nicotine for human consumption — with the exception of FDA-approved gum and patches — includes: cigarettes; cigars; pipe tobacco; electronic cigarettes; smoked or vaped tobacco substitutes; chewing tobacco and snuff; and dissolvable and heated tobacco products.

“We started the process back in the early summer, late spring with our staff, telling them that this policy was going to be coming,” Speight said, adding that the department offers tobacco-cessation counseling, which is also available for any county employees and the public.

The Health Department has had a rule prohibiting smoking 50 feet from the building for a while, according to Speight. Now smokers — including employees — will have to go off-property to light up.

Commissioner Toni Maples asked Speight how adherence to the policy would be monitored.

“What we’ve been guided to do is, if we someone smoking…we are to politely remind them of our policy,” Speight said.

The department will have more authority over staff, and violations could lead to disciplinary action, but Speight said there will not be law enforcement patrolling the parking lot.

“We are a health department, we’re big in promoting health, and if one of the major causes of death can be alleviated with stopping smoking, I do think we need to promote that,” Speight said. “I do think, as a health-care agency, we do need to be promoting healthier habits.”

Speight said the state will provide signs to be placed outside the building.

“It will probably take people a little while to understand this, to get used to it, Speight said. “Hopefully we’re going to get a lot of people who want to quit, and we can help them through that process.”

Commissioners also approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans, in advance of Veterans Day next month.

County buildings will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13 as part of its support for Operation Green Light and county residents are encouraged to switch an indoor or outdoor light to green, according to Public Works Director Jerry Austin, who was filling in for County Manager Bryan Land.

Austin also previewed the upcoming Veterans Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, which will include a parachute demonstration by the All Veterans Jump Team, a Kids Zone at the old Food King parking lot and live music by the Safety Committee.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a resolution to adopt the Pee Dee Lumber Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is reviewed and adopted every five years, according to Planning Director Tracy Parrish.

Parrish said communities that fall under the plan “become prepositioned and more apt to receive available mitigation funds before and after the next disaster strikes.

Anson, Montgomery and Scotland counties and their municipalities are also included in the plan.

Comments / 2

Related
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Social Services works to shorten food stamp backlog

Over the past several months, there has been a noticeable uptick in the number of Stanly County residents experiencing delays in receiving food assistance benefits, especially individuals applying for an annual re-certification to prove they are still eligible for the program. Since March, more than 2,400 Stanly County residents have...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

People can apply for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program beginning Oct. 17

The waiting list for individuals wanting to apply for a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which has been closed for much of the year, will reopen at 9 a.m. Oct. 17. The housing choice voucher program is the federal government’s program for assisting very low-income families, elderly and disabled individuals afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market. The City of Albemarle’s public housing department oversees Section 8.
ALBEMARLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
sandhillssentinel.com

Counseling service donates $25K to Scotland Memorial Foundation

Scotland Memorial Foundation (SMF) will host its 29th Annual in-person Putting on the Ritz, A Gala of Giving, on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. under the big tent on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Campus. Last year the virtual event raised almost $290,000 which supports community healthcare programs through the Scotland...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Tobacco Products#Quit Smoking#Smoking Ban#The Health Department#N C Medicaid#Cooperative Extension#Nicotin
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Schools adopts early start calendar

The Stanly County School Board voted Tuesday to start classes in early August next year, going against the state’s school calendar law. In 2004, the General Assembly passed a school calendar law mandating the opening date for students should be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26, and the closing date for students should be no later than the Friday closest to June 11. The impetus for the law was to prolong tourism in districts along the coast.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
Country
Scotland
The Robesonian

Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff

Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Theft

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to John Glenn Road in Sophia for a reported breaking/entering and theft. Upon arrival, the caller reported items taken and gave information on a possible location of the stolen property. The deputy contacted the Criminal Interdiction Team and responded to the address given on US Hwy 311.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy