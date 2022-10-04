Read full article on original website
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.
Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire
When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-49 (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches. According to the LSP, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
35-Year-Old Krystina Stewart Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Hwy 10 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
