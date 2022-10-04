ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community

Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
JEANERETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Carencro Firehouse Subs Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Free Subs & Fire Trucks

Heather Pitts and Terry Castille, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their 5 Year Celebration, giving away free subs to first responders. Local father-daughter business owners, Cal and Heather Pitts, are celebrating the 5th anniversary of their Firehouse Subs restaurant in Carencro this Saturday, October 8th by offering a FREE medium sub to first responders, as well as a free kids meal to future hometown heroes in costume.
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
Teche News

Grand Reveil in St. Martinville

The 257th anniversary of the once-every-five-years gathering in celebration of the cultural impact of the Acadians brought a Fais Do-Do to Le Petit Paris Monday, Oct. 3, on the grounds of St. Martin De Tours Catholic Church. Revelers took to a temporary dance floor and kicked up their heels to Cajun music from the Huval Family Band. Other events were held across nine Acadiana parishes. (Karl Jeter)
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

2022 Erath High Homecoming Court

The 2022 Erath High Homecoming Court was named during the Powder Puff games on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The seniors named are (left to right) Drew Broussard, Kynnedi Rodriguez, Avery-Grace Hebert, Kate Champagne, Ann Renee’ Toups, Emma Pigott, Carlee LeBlanc, Layla Champagne, and Gracie Vice. At the Homecoming game on Friday, October 7, 2022, one senior will be named the 73rd EHS Homecoming Queen. The presentation of the court begins at 6:15 at Robert J. Segura Stadium. The game against St. Martinville begins at 7 p.m.
ERATH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
LAFAYETTE, LA

