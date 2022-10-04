Read full article on original website
Paul Breaux Middle student arrested following third school lockdown in Lafayette this week
Lafayette - Another Lafayette public school student was arrested and locked up in the juvenile detention center Friday following the third school lockdown this week. This time at Paul Breaux Middle School. The student alerted a resource officer to two other students having firearms on campus, but it turned out...
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital. Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree. They said the same woman was...
Another Day, Another Bomb Threat at a St. Landry Parish School
A threat was made against Beau Chene High School and authorities are investigating.
Carencro Firehouse Subs Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Free Subs & Fire Trucks
Heather Pitts and Terry Castille, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their 5 Year Celebration, giving away free subs to first responders. Local father-daughter business owners, Cal and Heather Pitts, are celebrating the 5th anniversary of their Firehouse Subs restaurant in Carencro this Saturday, October 8th by offering a FREE medium sub to first responders, as well as a free kids meal to future hometown heroes in costume.
Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
Grand Reveil in St. Martinville
The 257th anniversary of the once-every-five-years gathering in celebration of the cultural impact of the Acadians brought a Fais Do-Do to Le Petit Paris Monday, Oct. 3, on the grounds of St. Martin De Tours Catholic Church. Revelers took to a temporary dance floor and kicked up their heels to Cajun music from the Huval Family Band. Other events were held across nine Acadiana parishes. (Karl Jeter)
Fascinating cloud formations caught in Acadiana
Fascinating cloud formations caught in Acadiana
2022 Erath High Homecoming Court
The 2022 Erath High Homecoming Court was named during the Powder Puff games on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The seniors named are (left to right) Drew Broussard, Kynnedi Rodriguez, Avery-Grace Hebert, Kate Champagne, Ann Renee’ Toups, Emma Pigott, Carlee LeBlanc, Layla Champagne, and Gracie Vice. At the Homecoming game on Friday, October 7, 2022, one senior will be named the 73rd EHS Homecoming Queen. The presentation of the court begins at 6:15 at Robert J. Segura Stadium. The game against St. Martinville begins at 7 p.m.
Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
Shooting near UL Lafayette campus leaves teenager in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically hurt Wednesday evening near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. According to police, several people were fighting in a parking lot and one person pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old. Our partners...
Parents speak out on social media threats
Family members of Lafayette High School students gathered outside the school Thursday after what police say was the second lockdown in three days at the school. KATC spoke with them at the scene.
UPDATE: One arrested at Paul Breaux Middle, no weapon found
Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette was on lockdown, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.
Conni Castille brings out south Louisiana in her films: 'I just love storytelling'
Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Conni Castille left her Breaux Bridge home for Texas when she was 17 years old and pregnant to get away her country way of life.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
HSL: Acadiana wildlife rehabber needs help
The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking Acadiana to support our wildlife rehabber, and they're offering to match some monetary donations.
