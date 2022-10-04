Joe Parsons: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Sophomore linebacker Joe Parsons has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Spearheading a tough defensive effort during a homecoming win last Friday, Joe Parsons has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55.

As the Richmond Raider football team defeated Hoke County High School 40-21, the Raider defense stood tall and limited the Bucks to their lowest offensive yardage output this season (191 total yards).

Earning his first career recognition, Parsons has been a two-year starter in the linebacking corps and was the team’s leading tackler against Hoke County.

Athletic Profile

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport: Football

Position: Linebacker

Years on Varsity: 2 years

“STOPPING THE RUNNING GAME” WITH JOE PARSONS

Entering last Friday’s game, the Hoke County offense was averaging 327.5 yards per game. That changed when Parsons and the Richmond defense stymied a tough Bucks running game.

Holding Hoke County and running back Ethan Wallace to just 78 total rushing yards, and just three yards on the ground in the first half, the Raiders were led by Parsons with 9 tackles. In the win, Parsons recorded six solo tackles and added three assists.

His 9 total tackles were a single-game career-high for Parsons, who also met quarterback Warren Avery twice in the backfield for two sacks. Between those two takedowns, Parsons stacked Hoke County for negative nine yards.

Through seven games this season, Parsons leads the Raiders’ defense in several categories, including total tackles (43). He’s also first in tackles per game (6.1) and solo tackles (33), and is second behind Bobby Little in tackles-for-loss (7) and sacks (3).

Richmond (3-4, 2-1 SAC) will continue Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Union Pines (2-4, 0-2 SAC) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Sophomore linebacker Joe Parsons (44) helps bring down a Hoke County ball carrier in Richmond’s win last Friday. (Deon Cranford/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH JOE PARSONS

Watch a video interview of Parsons, who highlights his performance against Hoke County, discusses Richmond’s plans the rest of the season and what the recruitment process has been like for the two-year varsity starter.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week next week.