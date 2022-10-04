ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Joe Parsons: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Tynu_0iMC56Zs00
Sophomore linebacker Joe Parsons has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Spearheading a tough defensive effort during a homecoming win last Friday, Joe Parsons has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55.

As the Richmond Raider football team defeated Hoke County High School 40-21, the Raider defense stood tall and limited the Bucks to their lowest offensive yardage output this season (191 total yards).

Earning his first career recognition, Parsons has been a two-year starter in the linebacking corps and was the team’s leading tackler against Hoke County.

Athletic Profile

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport: Football

Position: Linebacker

Years on Varsity: 2 years

“STOPPING THE RUNNING GAME” WITH JOE PARSONS

Entering last Friday’s game, the Hoke County offense was averaging 327.5 yards per game. That changed when Parsons and the Richmond defense stymied a tough Bucks running game.

Holding Hoke County and running back Ethan Wallace to just 78 total rushing yards, and just three yards on the ground in the first half, the Raiders were led by Parsons with 9 tackles. In the win, Parsons recorded six solo tackles and added three assists.

His 9 total tackles were a single-game career-high for Parsons, who also met quarterback Warren Avery twice in the backfield for two sacks. Between those two takedowns, Parsons stacked Hoke County for negative nine yards.

Through seven games this season, Parsons leads the Raiders’ defense in several categories, including total tackles (43). He’s also first in tackles per game (6.1) and solo tackles (33), and is second behind Bobby Little in tackles-for-loss (7) and sacks (3).

Richmond (3-4, 2-1 SAC) will continue Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Union Pines (2-4, 0-2 SAC) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGQcr_0iMC56Zs00
Sophomore linebacker Joe Parsons (44) helps bring down a Hoke County ball carrier in Richmond’s win last Friday. (Deon Cranford/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH JOE PARSONS

Watch a video interview of Parsons, who highlights his performance against Hoke County, discusses Richmond’s plans the rest of the season and what the recruitment process has been like for the two-year varsity starter.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Raiders ice Vikings, get to .500 mark

CAMERON — Everything went according to plan for the Richmond football team following the opening kickoff during Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference road game. Entering the final third of the regular season, the Raiders held off a potential second-half surge by Union Pines High School to earn a 34-23 victory.
CAMERON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Lady Raiders swept by Lee County on senior night

ROCKINGHAM — For the final time during the regular season, the Lady Raider volleyball team took to its home court on Thursday. Playing its penultimate match of the season, Richmond hosted Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Lee County High School on Pink Night. Unable to end its current losing streak,...
LEE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoke County, NC
Sports
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Sports
County
Hoke County, NC
Richmond County, NC
Football
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond volleyball senior night

ROCKINGHAM — Three Richmond Senior High School volleyball players were recognized on senior night before Thursday’s home match. Catherine Dennis, Quston Leviner and Joy Styles played in their final regular-season home game against Lee County High School. All three have been four-year members of the volleyball program, contributing...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Athletic Conference#American Football#Hoke County High#Bucks
cbs17

Coach Hayes talks Fayetteville’s win over Chowan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville State Broncos are at home this week and looking to get a win for what they are expecting to be a capacity homecoming crowd at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Coach Hayes talked with us this week about their win over Chowan,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Former elite student-athletes to headline Fall Speaker Series at UNCP

A star-studded alumni panel of former standout student-athletes will kick off a new speaker series presented by Campus Engagement and Leadership at UNC Pembroke on October 20. Pardon Ndhlovu, one of the most decorated athletes in the history of UNCP cross country, will join former All-American volleyball player Melanie Grooms Garrett and Air Force Colonel and former baseball star Carlos Berdecia for the first of several engaging, thought-provoking discussions.
PEMBROKE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Upcoming events in Richmond County

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

MCS Police solve bus shooting incident

Moore County School Police (MCS Police) has concluded its investigation into the incident last Tuesday afternoon when a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet in Pinebluff, said the school district in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 6. Pinecrest High School bus #53 was struck by a...
PINEBLUFF, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy