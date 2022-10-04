Chuck McDonald III, fast-rising 2025 Mater Dei cornerback, on USC Trojans: 'I feel like they're back'

Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III doesn't remember the Pete Carroll era at USC.

But like so many California high school football prospects, he's heard a lot about it.

Following his weekend visit to USC for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back believes coach Lincoln Riley has them headed in the right direction.

"I didn't get to experience the Reggie Bush years," he said. "But since they got Lincoln Riley it's been good. I feel like they are back. I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of energy in the crowd and it was crazy. It was a really good experience."

USC hosted a star-studded weekend with dozens of top recruits and seven five-star prospects.

The sheer volume of visiting talent left an impression, as did the loud, boisterous USC fanbase.

"It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there - us being on the field," McDonald said. "It was crazy. The crowd was amazing. The energy they showed was electric. It was good."

Early on the up-and-coming Mater Dei star holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and USC and is in no rush to make an early decision.

For him, the visits are about gaining a better understanding of his options.

After all, he's only a high school sophomore.

"I'm just soaking it all in, enjoying the process right now. I'm looking at schools, enjoying the visits and relaxing."

Not too much relaxing, as it turns out, because McDonald has hopes of long-distance traveling this fall.

He wants to visit Alabama and Florida State next.

"(Alabama) the biggest SEC school, so I really like them. They are a great program," he said. "Florida State has a great history with the defensive backs that went there... Jalen Ramsey, he's a really good DB that I like, and Deion Sanders."

McDonald later added that Oregon will be another program he checks out soon.

USC visitor stories

- Elijah Paige, massive OL prospect, commits to USC Trojans after official visit to campus

- 5-star safety Peyton Woodyard on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'

- 2025 viral sensation Tyler Parker, nicknamed 'Teen Hulk,' blown away by 'really special' visit to USC

Sophomore midseason highlights