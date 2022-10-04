ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Hurricane Julia expected to form over Caribbean this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Julia, which would be the 10th named storm of the season, is expected to form Friday and will likely become a hurricane over the southern Caribbean this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. At 5 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2Now

