Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
severnaparkvoice.com
Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times
In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
Wbaltv.com
2 students discuss the pressures of being first-generation college students
First-generation college students face a number of challenges, including family conflict, guilt and shame. Two Morgan State University seniors are the first to go to college. WBAL-TV 11 reporter Lisa Robinson talks with them.
foxbaltimore.com
GOP candidate for Baltimore County Executive unveils plan to stop violence in schools
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough unveiled what he called a "two punch" plan designed to stop violence in Baltimore County Schools. The first part of McDonough's plan would encourage parents to report violence to the police instead of reporting it to...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee collaborative continues, Mayor Scott says he wants group to 'wrap up' work
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continues to put his faith in his squeegee collaborative to produce recommendations for a problem Scott said has impacted Baltimore for nearly 40 years. The collaborative includes members of the business community, the mayor’s administration, non-profits and squeegee kids. The group has been...
Parent facing assault charges after fighting students at Mervo High School
BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for allegedly assaulting students at Mervo High School on Thursday afternoon.Video on the Twitter account @Baltimore2raw shows students inside a hallway at Mervo, punching and hitting one another as someone yells, "the Mama too." Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a student argued with another Thursday. Then, she let a parent inside the school, through an unauthorized door. After that, things turned physical. In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be wearing pants that belong to a postal worker's uniform Parents and students told WJZ they heard...
Wbaltv.com
Counselors encourage college-bound students to fill out FAFSA application
It is never too early to start planning for college, and school counselors will tell you the first step in getting financial aid is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA form. The application is for families to use to help them cash in on thousands of free...
Wbaltv.com
Liberty Road Task Force present ideas for revitalization projects in neighborhoods
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Community leaders in Baltimore County are laying out some specific ideas for two revitalization projects to help breathe new life into some neighborhoods. Members of the Liberty Road Task Force toured three sites on the stretch of road Wednesday night, sharing their areas to revitalize the...
Anne Arundel County claims to have found partial solution to school bus shortage
Beginning October 17, some buses will provide either morning transportation to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students.
Wbaltv.com
Tent city temporarily moves to lot as homeless advocates, mayor's office reach compromise
The mayor's office averted a showdown Friday that involved a protest by homeless people camped in the same spot where the popular weekend Farmer's Market is located. Under a compromise, the tent city will temporarily move to an asphalt lot across the street from the JFX bridge. Those living under...
foxbaltimore.com
'It's impossible': Some question if Wes Moore's $21k water bill is accurate
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The campaign for democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says the previously outstanding $21,000 water bill on Moore’s Baltimore home has been paid. City records show the water bill at the home went unpaid for nearly a year and a half. But some question if...
wypr.org
Olszewski, McDonough spar in the first, and perhaps last Baltimore County Executive forum
In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Democratic incumbent Johnny Olsewski said he will build on his success while his Republican challenger, former Delegate Pat McDonough is promising a scorched earth policy of litigation and firings to counter what he says is Baltimore County’s decline. The candidates made clear...
weaa.org
Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school
(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Police make arrest after parent, students fight at Mervo
A Baltimore City parent faces assault charges after allegedly getting into a fight with students at Mervo Thursday afternoon.
Perry Hall High School enacted lockout after student assaulted outside school, police say
BALTIMORE -- Perry Hall High School was briefly on a lockout Thursday after an assault outside of the school, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the back area of the school for the assault, and a student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A lockout is different from a lockdown in that the perceived threat is outside of the school. Students left the school safely after the lockout, police said. The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear if the person injured is affiliated with the school.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County Police Department faces almost $16K fine for hazardous waste
The Baltimore County Police Department will pay more than $15,000 for hazardous waste violations at an outdoor firing range. The EPA found lead from bullets contaminated the soil at the Timonium Firing Range, and the agency said the bullets were not properly disposed of. The county tells WBAL- TV 11,...
Maryland police departments participate in Coffee with a Cop day
Police departments across the country are sharing a cup of joe with their communities for National Coffee with a Cop day.
Wbaltv.com
New report shows some improvements at Inner Harbor, issues at treatment plans
For the 12th year in a row, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative released its annual report card on how things are looking in the Inner Harbor. This year's Harbor Heartbeat annual report showed a lot of positives when it comes to removing trash from the harbor. On the other hand, issues with the Backwater Treatment Plant hampered some recovery efforts as well.
