Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times

In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
Parent facing assault charges after fighting students at Mervo High School

BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for allegedly assaulting students at Mervo High School on Thursday afternoon.Video on the Twitter account @Baltimore2raw shows students inside a hallway at Mervo, punching and hitting one another as someone yells, "the Mama too."  Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a student argued with another Thursday. Then, she let a parent inside the school, through an unauthorized door. After that, things turned physical. In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be wearing pants that belong to a postal worker's uniform Parents and students told WJZ they heard...
Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school

(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
Perry Hall High School enacted lockout after student assaulted outside school, police say

BALTIMORE -- Perry Hall High School was briefly on a lockout Thursday after an assault outside of the school, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the back area of the school for the assault, and a student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A lockout is different from a lockdown in that the perceived threat is outside of the school. Students left the school safely after the lockout, police said. The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear if the person injured is affiliated with the school. 
New report shows some improvements at Inner Harbor, issues at treatment plans

For the 12th year in a row, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative released its annual report card on how things are looking in the Inner Harbor. This year's Harbor Heartbeat annual report showed a lot of positives when it comes to removing trash from the harbor. On the other hand, issues with the Backwater Treatment Plant hampered some recovery efforts as well.
