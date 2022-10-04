ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Berate DNR Carbon Credit Proposal

Lewis County commissioners flipped the bird at the Department of Natural Resources on Friday morning — not their actual middle fingers, but the bird that’s come to represent the ongoing fight for Washington’s timber. Whether one of government overreach or conservation, or both, residents of Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft

It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Washington Needs ‘All-of-the-Above’ Approach to Energy Future

For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Twin Harbors to receive $3.7 million as part of opioid settlement

As part of $518 million that will come to Washington under a resolution with three companies who played roles in the opioid epidemic, individual totals going to counties and cities across the state were released. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are set to receive $3.7 million. Grays Harbor is set...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

License Approved for Centralia’s Second Marijuana Dispensary

Centralia’s second marijuana dispensary, Greens on Gold, has been given the green light to open after a seven-year struggle for owner Dick Watkins. The City of Centralia has approved Watkins' business license application, which was submitted at the end of August but came under scrutiny over concerns about the location.
CENTRALIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change

Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution

The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Warren RV park plans collapse

The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
WARREN, OR

