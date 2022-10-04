SPOKANE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington is going up $1.25 this January, rising to $15.74 an hour. That might seem like a slight increase in pay, but it could cost small businesses a pretty penny to keep up with the raise. “No I’m not worried about it,” Robert Hemphill, owner of Chicken-N-Mo in downtown Spokane, said. “It’s just...

