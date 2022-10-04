Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Berate DNR Carbon Credit Proposal
Lewis County commissioners flipped the bird at the Department of Natural Resources on Friday morning — not their actual middle fingers, but the bird that’s come to represent the ongoing fight for Washington’s timber. Whether one of government overreach or conservation, or both, residents of Lewis County...
nwlaborpress.org
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Needs ‘All-of-the-Above’ Approach to Energy Future
For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.
Chronicle
Mayors Encouraged to Adopt Lewis County Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Encampments
On Friday morning, Lewis County’s mayors and county commissioners spent over a third of their monthly meeting discussing the scope of a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the establishment or continuation of homeless encampments on county land. After it was brought forth to the Board of County Commissioners by...
KXRO.com
Twin Harbors to receive $3.7 million as part of opioid settlement
As part of $518 million that will come to Washington under a resolution with three companies who played roles in the opioid epidemic, individual totals going to counties and cities across the state were released. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are set to receive $3.7 million. Grays Harbor is set...
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting for Washington Trucking School’s New Chehalis Campus Scheduled for Oct. 12
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Washington Trucking School, located at 181 Ribelin Road in Chehalis, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the chamber announced this week. Washington Trucking School provides quality commercial driver’s license (CDL) training for class A, class B,...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
Chronicle
License Approved for Centralia’s Second Marijuana Dispensary
Centralia’s second marijuana dispensary, Greens on Gold, has been given the green light to open after a seven-year struggle for owner Dick Watkins. The City of Centralia has approved Watkins' business license application, which was submitted at the end of August but came under scrutiny over concerns about the location.
Chronicle
Industrial Workers of the World to Ask Centralia City Council for Centralia Tragedy of 1919 Memorial Plaque
The Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) is preparing to request that a bronze memorial plaque to commemorate “the union victims of the Centralia Tragedy of 1919” be placed next to the American Legion statue in Washington Park. The request will be made at the Oct. 11 Centralia...
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
‘It’s just part of life’: Minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington is going up $1.25 this January, rising to $15.74 an hour. That might seem like a slight increase in pay, but it could cost small businesses a pretty penny to keep up with the raise. “No I’m not worried about it,” Robert Hemphill, owner of Chicken-N-Mo in downtown Spokane, said. “It’s just...
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
Chronicle
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
Chronicle
Braun Criticizes Cost, Secrecy of Collective Bargaining Agreement Reached Between Gov. Inslee and Union
State Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, released a statement on Monday criticizing a collective bargaining agreement reached between Gov. Jay Inslee and the public employees union, who Braun referred to as Inslee’s “campaign donors.”. “I don’t fault public employees for wanting raises. Right now, we only know...
Chronicle
2022 Wildfire Season Mildest Washington Has Seen in a Decade, DNR Announces in End of Season Update
This year to date, just over 140,300 acres have burned around Washington state, the fewest number of acres burned during fire season in a decade, according to an update by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Friday. The years 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire...
shorelineareanews.com
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
Warren RV park plans collapse
The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
