Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to Aldi frozen falafel
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for two falafel products linked to a multi-state outbreak of E. coli, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Two frozen Earth Grown falafel products, sold exclusively at ALDI locations, are now under investigation by the CDC. Health...
Man eludes DEA after 114-pounds of fentanyl found in car
DENVER (KDVR) – A June fentanyl recovery on a Colorado interstate may have been the largest highway bust in U.S. history. Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors touted Interstate 70 operation a few weeks later. But officials did not mention what happened to the man behind the wheel. Fentanyl...
Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim. On Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith identified the victim in the homicide...
Normandy High School issues new ID policy after someone trespasses, groping student
Normandy High School in St. Louis County will now require ID cards for all students after someone allegedly posed as a student and attacked a girl in a school restroom.
Ft. Leonard Wood woman charged with intent to murder army sergeant
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A woman was charged with assault with intent to murder after her former husband. Katara Redale Hamilton, 30, of Fort Leonard Wood, was arrested on Oct. 4 after military police officers responded to a call from her former spouse around 11 p.m. According to...
DACA recipients face uncertainty as court rules program unlawful
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A federal appeals court has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, is unlawful. Now some DACA recipients detail the fear and uncertainty they face with this ruling. DACA recipient Jaime Rangel arrived in the U.S. as an infant. He grew...
Florida island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction as Biden vows full recovery
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics...
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce. His issue? Texas Pete hot sauce is not made in Texas, but rather North Carolina. Philip White, of...
Building in Washington Park, Ill. engulfed in flames
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A building in Washington Park, Illinos was fully engulfed in flames Friday morning. The building is located in the 1200 block of North 53rd. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s...
Black Voters Matter to make stops in St. Louis Friday
ST. LOUIS – The organization Black Voters Matter is heading to Missouri Friday. The organization’s “Blackest Bus in America” will make stops throughout St. Louis with several partners, including the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Action St. Louis, and Decarcerate KC.
Silenced by the courts for years, two women speaks out about the murder of their sister
Two women are speaking out about the murder of their sister and why the suspect was sentenced to just 20 years.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, MO.– Take a hike up the Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail. This radioactive cleanup site is open to visitors. The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood closing next week
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood is closing next week.
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Edwardsville. National Democratic leaders have flown to central Illinois to secure Budzinski’s chance at winning.
NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs
ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
Endangered person advisory canceled, missing 42-year-old from woman found
An endangered person advisory issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing person incident that took place Friday afternoon has been cancelled.
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win your support and hold...
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
Political expert: first governor’s debate won’t sway many voters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that the first Illinois governor’s debate is over, how much of the public perception of candidates Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker will change from the debate?. One professor from the University of Illinois Springfield said not much. “There was nothing there that was...
