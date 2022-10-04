ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to Aldi frozen falafel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for two falafel products linked to a multi-state outbreak of E. coli, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Two frozen Earth Grown falafel products, sold exclusively at ALDI locations, are now under investigation by the CDC. Health...
FOX2Now

Man eludes DEA after 114-pounds of fentanyl found in car

DENVER (KDVR) – A June fentanyl recovery on a Colorado interstate may have been the largest highway bust in U.S. history. Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors touted Interstate 70 operation a few weeks later. But officials did not mention what happened to the man behind the wheel. Fentanyl...
FOX2Now

Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
FOX2Now

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Edwardsville. National Democratic leaders have flown to central Illinois to secure Budzinski’s chance at winning.
FOX2Now

NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs

ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
FOX2Now

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win your support and hold...
