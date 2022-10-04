Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Wiz
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be coming back for a third season of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for more of Wiz! The anime adaptation taking on Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original light novel series followed up its successful two season run with a full feature film effort, and thus fans have been waiting to see the franchise come back with something new. Soon we will actually get that wish with not only the return of the franchise with a new spin-off anime, but a new season of the series too.
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Keeps Teasing the Upcoming Death of King Viserys
In the series premiere of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones fans met the mighty King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who's had a tragic trajectory, to say the least. Despite being an empathetic figure, each installment of the series confirms that Viserys is getting closer to shuffling off this mortal coil, with the big question not being if he'll die, but when he'll die. With the first season already including one major time jump, there's a lot of questions fans have about how much longer we'll have to wait to say goodbye to Viserys for good.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's Latest Episode Inflicts Gruesome Injury on Mirko
Mirko the Rabbit Hero hasn't had the opportunity to really show off her skills throughout her brief tenure in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, but that has changed with this latest episode. As the Paranormal Liberation War continues and the heroes unleash an assault on the villains in an effort to save Hero Society, Mirko is front and center in fighting against Garaki's numerous Nomu, but in the process, suffers an injury that is sure to make more than a few fans cringe in their seats.
ComicBook
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor: Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Trailer Reveals Premiere Date
On Saturday, the BBC released the trailer for Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor." The Doctor Who Centenary Special is Whittaker's final episode starring the Thirteenth Doctor and will see Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC revealed the new trailer, which sees multiple mysteries afoot involving The Master, the Daleks, and the Cybermen. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special will be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate. "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
ComicBook
How Werewolf By Night Could Lead to She-Hulk Season 2
This week has been a particularly epic one for Marvel fans, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering on some long-awaited character beats and interactions. The eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, showcasing the dynamic between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as well as the live-action debut of Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). The next day, it was followed by the premiere of Werewolf by Night, the first "Special Presentation" within the MCU, and a wild dive into Marvel's horror landscape. Oddly enough, one component of Werewolf by Night does have a comic-accurate connection to She-Hulk — and could potentially lay the groundwork for a second season of her show or a future appearance.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
ComicBook
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Get 2023 Release Dates
Persona fans got some good news this weekend with Atlus announcing release dates for both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, two games that were previously slated for 2023 release dates. They're still releasing in 2023 as expected, but what people likely weren't anticipating was a simultaneous release. Atlus confirmed this week that both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will launch for modern platforms at the same time on January 19th.
ComicBook
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Fans "Disappointed" by New Episode's Name-Drop, "There's Just No Way"
For most of the first season of The Rings of Power, Tolkien fans have been wondering why Galadriel has appeared to have the hots for Halbrand when according to the mythology she should already be married to Celeborn at that time. This week's episode however may have put a huge wrinkle in the continuity, and as a result has many fans feeling frustrated. In a moment of sincerity between Galadriel and Theo, Morfydd Clark's elf character finally confirms that she has a husban and even namedrops Celeborn to her young friend. Many have taken her comments and past deeds to mean Celeborn is dead, leading to many angry tweets that you can find below.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michaela Coel Reveals Why Her Midnight Angel Hero Is Important
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres next month, and it will feature some returning favorites from the first film as well as some exciting newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.
ComicBook
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
ComicBook
Significant Other Stars Open Up About the Hiking Trip From Hell
A walk in the woods is meant to be a relaxing experience, allowing you to escape from the stress and tension of your everyday life, but in the case of the new Paramount+ film Significant Other, heading into the wilderness is only the start of a horrifying ordeal. While getting lost or being vulnerable to the elements are risks that are par for the course, stars Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy are tasked with examining all manner of mysterious obstacles, immersing them in a nightmarish scenario. Monroe is at least somewhat well-versed in the perplexing adventure, as she previously collaborated with writers/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen for their film Villains. Significant Other premieres on Paramount+ on October 7th.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.
