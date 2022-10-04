A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.

