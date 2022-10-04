Read full article on original website
Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide
In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods. One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Officer placed on leave after train crashed into police car parked on tracks with suspect inside
A police officer in Colorado has been placed on administrative leave following an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when a train hit a police vehicle that had been parked on tracks. Police radio reviewed by local KUSA, indicated that someone had called 911 Friday night regarding...
Family of Four, Including Baby, Found Dead After Authorities Release Terrifying Kidnapping Video
"There's a special place in hell for this guy" say police, after video showed a man leading the family into a pickup truck by gunpoint. Four family members who were seen on video being led from their business by gunpoint on Monday have been found dead. The bodies of 27-year-old...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
14-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Young Man Found Shot to Death After Mysteriously Going Missing
Friday night was reportedly the last time family members saw Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, alive. Now deputies in Orange County, North Carolina, say the two teenagers were found shot to death on Sunday. “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off...
After a Black man is fatally shot in bed by officers, Ohio police change policy on late-night warrants
Less than two weeks after an officer in Ohio fatally shot a Black man who was in bed while executing an arrest warrant, the Columbus police chief on Thursday issued a policy change about warrants served late at night. Chief Elaine Bryant is directing the Columbus Division of Police to...
Suspect in the deaths of a California family has been arrested for kidnapping and murder, authorities say
The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of four California family members, including their baby, was arrested late Thursday.
Man Suspected of Kidnapping California Family Has History of Theft: Police
Police are still looking for a family of four, including an 8-month-old, kidnapped in Merced County.
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
THE chilling disappearance of two teens left a small community in shock as disturbing clues emerge, from suspicious gunshots to a mystery passenger who may be the last person to see them. Two bodies, believed to be ninth grader Lyric Woods, 14, and high school football star Devin Clark, 18,...
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint
THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
Woman Charged With Killing Man by Ramming Car Into Him After He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Cat
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
Remains of teen missing since 1969 identified almost a decade after they were found
Human remains found in Pennsylvania almost a decade ago have been identified as those of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in 1969, state police said Tuesday. The remains of Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre on June 25, 1969, were found in 2012 but were only recently identified, police said.
Man accused in 2014 massacre of co-worker's family arrested after landing in U.S. from China
A man accused of killing his co-worker’s family inside their Texas home more than eight years ago was arrested over the weekend after arriving at San Francisco’s airport from China, officials said. Feng Lu, 58, was charged Sunday with capital murder in the deaths of the co-worker, Maoye...
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following hourslong standoff
A man accused of killing a clerk at a Dearborn, Mich., hotel was safely taken into custody Thursday night following a seven-hour standoff with police, authorities said.
Man says he loves being ‘tased’ while allegedly resisting arrest
When police warned a 43-year-old man they would use a stun gun if he did not stop resisting arrest Tuesday, he told them he loved to be “tased,” according to a police report. At about 10 a.m., police were dispatched to another officer requesting assistance with a disturbance....
Texas Police Hunting Man Who Allegedly Gunned Down His Ex-Girlfriend
Police say that Daniel Chacon may have kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, at gunpoint on Monday, shot her and then dumped her vehicle along the side of the road. Authorities are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a women who was found shot to death in her own car this week.
