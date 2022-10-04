ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

toofab.com

Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide

In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods. One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons

Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The US Sun

Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint

THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Charged With Killing Man by Ramming Car Into Him After He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Cat

A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.
CYPRESS, CA

