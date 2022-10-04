ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

DOE must do more to prepare NYC high school graduates: Comptroller

By Phil Corso, Catalina Gonella
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X28li_0iMC3ye500
School buses in the front of a public school in Brooklyn.

A state comptroller audit says the city’s education department must do more to prepare its students for life after high school.

The audit surveyed 71,210 New York City students slated to graduate high school in 2019 and found that 23% of them did not graduate on time, and 80% of those students were either Hispanic or Black. State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the findings underscored the department’s “significant racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in college readiness”

“It is the DOE’s responsibility to ensure that New York’s children are provided with an educational foundation that helps them achieve their full potential and realize their dreams,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “The DOE must make sure students are ready for their next steps after high school and should prioritize elementary and middle school intervention in city school districts where large numbers of students do not graduate high school.”

The audit found that different districts produced a range of results anywhere from 9% of students in Harlem’s District 4 not graduating to 49% of students in Brownsville’s District 23. And while 63% of the surveyed students graduated and enrolled in college, 38% of those students did not stay enrolled for at least six months, the audit said.

Speaking with Gothamist over email on Tuesday, DOE spokesperson Nicole Brownstein pointed to a department statement on Schools Chancellor David Banks’ vision “for every New York City public school student to graduate prepared and on a path to rewarding careers aligned with their passion and purpose and offering long-term economic security and a choice-filled life.” The statement said the DOE had set out to “reimagine the student experience” and strengthen college and career readiness.

“This administration is deeply committed to continuing to strengthen the path from high school to college and good paying careers,” Brownstein said. “We have been vocal on this issue, and we are working to put in place programs that include school funding and staff training to support college and career advising; advanced coursework, including [advanced placement] courses; expanded and equitable early college credit programs; and bridge-to-college programming in the months following graduation."

The audit compared education backgrounds using a random sample of 291 students and found nearly half of them were not college-ready by the education department’s own standards. This included 75 students who didn’t graduate high school on time, and 56 students who did not meet proficiency standards. DiNapoli said that most of the students who were found unprepared for college had one common thread: they had low standardized test scores for English and math.

In an interview with Gothamist on Tuesday, Professor David C. Bloomfield from Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center said the concern should be mainly on making sure students are ready for the next steps by high school graduation, regardless of how many years it takes them to get there.

He emphasized that four-year graduation rates could incentivize schools to get students their degrees before they’re ready.

“I worry about rushing kids out of high school just to clear the decks … being moved along with empty credentials,” said Bloomfield, who teaches education leadership, law, and policy. “It's not clear that taking more time to graduate means you are less capable than if you graduated on time. It may be costly because they’ve got more kids in school, but you know, that's more a budget and a staffing issue and a capacity issue than it is an educational [one].”

Bloomfield also said the pandemic may have potentially contributed to even longer graduation times for more students.

“Post-pandemic, especially kids, take a long time to graduate,” he said. “So I'm not really worried about kids taking four-and-a-half, five, six years to graduate.”

To address the disparities, DiNapoli recommended that the DOE analyzed state test results in elementary and middle schools in order to identify students in need of extra help at an earlier point in their schooling.

Comments / 0

Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy

The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools

Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bloomfield, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
nyfoundling.org

Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care

The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding

NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Graduate School#Brooklyn College#York College#Comptroller#Hispanic#Schools C
Hudson Reporter

Union City loses a great teacher: Heriberto Riancho

Last October 2, Union City lost one of its teachers: Heriberto Riancho. He was dedicated as often teachers are. He was appreciated by his students and his co-workers. He was affable with a solid sense of humor, a mark of great teachers. He was an unassuming, cordial and many times he seemed lost in his thoughts. Perhaps his thoughts, now deep in oblivion, enlightened by his hope of a better world.
UNION CITY, NJ
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
804
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy