The Holly Trail was started in 2009 by Christina Wightman and Sue Johnson. Their idea took shape when they asked a few women they knew who were creative to be a part of a “trail” of stops, with gifts and products that were handmade and unique. A short “trail” through our beautiful Allegany County that could be enjoyed in part of a day. Our first year was a huge success! We were all women originally, but through the years a few men have been members as well.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO