Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore, B-R, C-R win in volleyball, Fillmore, Scio-Friendship soccer win
FILLMORE — Fillmore senior Mitch Ward is having the season of his life. In his final curtain call for the Eagles, he has become their All-Time Goalscoring and Career Points leader in one foul swoop. After a five-goal night against Andover/Whitesville back on Monday, he all of a sudden closed in on another potential accolade to add to his showcase — 100 career goals.
wellsvillesun.com
Top two football teams in state clash tonight as Bolivar-Richburg visits Canisteo-Greenwood (Chris Brooks with the coverage)
CANISTEO – It’s been over three decades, but there was a time Canisteo and Bolivar football circled each other on the calendar as one of the biggest games of the year. During those years, Section V only took the top four teams in the class for sectionals, and many of those years, Canisteo or Bolivar would have been a favorite to win the championship.
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
NewsChannel 36
Two car accident at Ford Lincoln Dealership in Elmira
ELMRIA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One vehicle was rear-ended at the Ferrario Ford Lincoln dealership on Corning Rd. on Thursday morning. A Ram pickup truck was struck in the back bumper while driving through the entrance way of the dealership. When the pick up truck stopped, the other car did not, and rear-ended the pick up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An ambulance was called to the scene after a two-car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira Wednesday afternoon. Photos of the accident first came to the newsroom at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance responded. […]
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports
Sheriff Whitney reports on arrest warrant work, pre-trail release enforcement, and arresting an inmate in the county jail. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. On August 18, 2022, Deputies arrested Brandon Flint, age 28 of Dresden New York, on a Local Bench Warrant issued out...
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
Dion Dawkins Buys $1.3 Million Home in East Aurora [PHOTOS]
*out of privacy, exterior and address of the home will not be given here*. The real estate market in Western New York, and really around the country, has not been kind for buyers over the last year or two. Even the renting market has been rather difficult. It feels like...
RELATED PEOPLE
wellsvillesun.com
The Holly Trail is set for November 12-13 in Allegany County
The Holly Trail was started in 2009 by Christina Wightman and Sue Johnson. Their idea took shape when they asked a few women they knew who were creative to be a part of a “trail” of stops, with gifts and products that were handmade and unique. A short “trail” through our beautiful Allegany County that could be enjoyed in part of a day. Our first year was a huge success! We were all women originally, but through the years a few men have been members as well.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
wesb.com
Salamanca Man Issued Felony Warrant
The Salamanca Police Department has issued a Violent Felony Arrest warrant for a Salamanca Man. 29-year-old Oswald E. Brown is charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault. Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to contact Salamanca Police.
Early voting times & locations in Steuben County
Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
Residential food box gets vandalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
wellsvillesun.com
Terroristic threats made against Northern Potter School in Potter County
Pennsylvania State Police have now released information about a threat made September 28th against Northern Potter School in Ulysses. Trooper C. Sebastian said police were called to the school for reports of a student who made a threat against the school. In a Public Information Release, State Police allege a 16-year-old boy from Genesee, PA was also found to be in possession of a weapon on school grounds. The student was charged with eight counts, mostly misdemeanors:
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Elmira Heights man arrested on obstruction charge
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man has been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident over the weekend, according to the Elmira Heights Police Department. Kerrick Duchy, 26, was arrested on October 2, 2022, after EPHD was called to a domestic incident on East McCanns Blvd. According to police, Duchy was […]
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Bloomfield issues boil water advisory for entire town; residents experiencing little to no water pressure
The city of Bloomfield has issued a boil water advisory for its entire town. Residents in the area are experiencing little to no water pressure at all.
Comments / 0